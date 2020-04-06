What happened to a black man in ‘Westworld’ season? He suffered from a bitter end

Promos for the fourth episode of Westworld Season 3, “The Exiles,” center around the man on Black’s return. This means that we will probably finally get an explanation as to why he was an MIA and let Charlotte dictate all the decisions in Delos – a company now his own. But to understand his current circumstances, it’s important to remember what happened to Black Man in the second season in Westworld, which traced his fall from William’s affectionate heart to the cold and cruel antagonist he is today.

Season 2 featured the man in Black’s daughter, Emily, revealing the complicated relationship they had developed over the years. She also had a habit of coming to the parks, but the man in black was on another level. He was so obsessed with the game Robert Ford had set for him, he became paranoid that nothing in the park was real – including his daughter. As such, he killed her, believing she was simply a host created by Ford to torment and distract him from his purpose. He later realized his mistake, but then it was too late.

Then, the man in black went through another entrance with Dolores just outside the door and was seriously injured. He was later found lying on the beach in a human condition after apparently being found by senior Delos officials. However, the post-credits scene showed him in what seemed to be a distant future, trapped in a fateful day’s loop where he killed his daughter and had to live it repeatedly.

Is this a future host version of The Man in Black? Is Dolores the one who controls this loop? Little is known about how this situation came about, but given that he seems to be talking directly to Dolores in the promo, it would have been surprising if she had not been involved in any of it somehow.

So far in Season 3, the man in black has not been named, but a suspicious chair in a chair in Delos’ conference room has indicated that his absence is not ignored. If he doesn’t attend board meetings, what exactly is he planning? Dolores may have imprisoned him as a pawn in her plan to penetrate Rehoboam, or his future loop may be to himself. Perhaps being able to see his daughter in any form, even if it is a painful pastime of the day he killed her, is the only existence the man in black can endure anymore.

In any case, Chapter 4 should shed some light on where it was.