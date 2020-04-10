What happened to Apollo 13 and did the astronauts survive?

Exactly 50 years ago, Apollo 13 moved from Earth and Moon. Just a few days later, there was an explosion and the words shocked and fascinated the world: “Well, Houston, we have a problem here.”

NASA marks the anniversary of the mission, dubbed the “Successful Failure,” one of its most notorious disasters and miracles. This is part of the history of space, which is still celebrated today, and the story of this mission continues to be captured by the world.

It was on April 11, the day of the astronauts’ explosion on the way to the moon, and on April 13, it became clear that an oxygen tank explosion had begun a mission to save astronauts from being trapped in space.

On April 17, about six days after the mission began, astronauts re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and returned safely. This was an impossible end for an awkward mission.

While now remembered as one of the most important moments in NASA history, the mission began in relative anonymity for a trip to the moon. The Apollo 11 had already reached lunar levels, so what was considered almost impossible a few years ago was relatively uninteresting at the time.

Hours later, television stations around the world made important updates on the mission’s status, and closely watched NASA astronauts and engineers on Earth try to save them from disaster.

In addition to being a relatively invisible mission, the first two days of the trip were almost tedious and simple. After two days of flying, a NASA employee joked to astronauts on a mission mission that the spacecraft was so good that “they’ll get rid of the tears.”

The problems at Apollo 13 began when astronauts approached the moon and heard an explosion and trembled through their spacecraft. During what was supposed to be a normal mixer, one of the oxygen tanks in the spacecraft exploded and exploded.

(After the mission is over, the explosion will be tracked back to overheating while the spacecraft was being tested on Earth, but there was no way to know for sure at the time.)

The blast also turned off the fuel cells that were supposed to power the spacecraft, sending the voltage into its orbits. Engineers watching the mission from Mission Control immediately saw a drop in pressure in the damaged oxygen tank.

“Well, Houston, we’re in trouble here,” said Jack Swigert, the pilot of the command module, who actually served as the last-minute successor to a colleague who had fallen ill before the mission began.

“This is Houston. Say it again, please.”

“Houston, we’re in trouble,” said Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13.

Almost immediately, it became clear that the astronauts were not going on the moon as planned. But it was a relatively insignificant challenge compared to a more stressful job to survive.

In many ways, the explosion happened at the best possible time, and astronauts later say they consider themselves lucky. If it had happened sooner, they would have ended. Later, the explosion could have occurred in the orbit of the moon or the surface of the moon.

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a column of gas and dust standing at the height of three light-years, carried by the jets of gas-throwing stars buried in it, was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in February 2010.

Nasa / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie ever taken on an alien planet was captured by NASA’s Curiosity Rover in early 2012 on a mission to discover Mars.

Nasa / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: This image from NASA’s X Chandra X-ray Folding Supernova shows a star in our Milky Way galaxy

NASA

4/10

Arrokoth, the farthest object ever explored, was captured here on January 1, 2019 by a camera in the New Horizons Nasa spacecraft 4.1 billion miles from Earth.

Getty

5/10

Image of the Large Magellanic Cloud Cloud Galaxy seen in January 2012 by the Herschel Space Observatory in infrared light. Areas of space are like new stars born of a combination of cosmic elements and dust.

NASA

6/10

The first image of a black hole, taken by the Event Horizon Telescope, as part of a global collaboration with Nasa, was released on April 10, 2019. This black hole image is in the center of Messier 87, a giant galaxy near the Virgin Galaxy cluster. The black hole is about 54 million light-years from Earth

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as pictured by the Nasa’s New Horizons spacecraft, first flew on the dwarf planet in July 2015

Nasa / APL / SwRI

8/10

Crowded crowds can be seen in 2019 by Chandra Observatory. This is the first time that Chandra has detected this phenomenon from a star other than the Sun.

NASA

9/10

It is believed that there are dark, narrow, 100-meter-long streaks on the surface of Mars that are evidence of contemporary waters. Since then, it has been said that they may be formed by lubricating the sand instead

Nasa / JPL / University of Arizona

10-10

Aurora borealis: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took this photo of aurora borealis green lights at the International Space Station in October 2015.

NASA / Scott Kelly

But astronauts now have to travel 200,000 miles and do so without the oxygen or power they needed to travel. This requires them to shoot around the moon – desperately close to the surface they were supposed to be on – and then whip around and go home.

At the same time, mission control was used to bring together a rescue plan, while the astronauts on the plane tried to get their minds out of their minds about how likely they were to die in space now. What they say has never been discussed.

Flight controllers told astronauts to turn off their command module and climb into the aquarium. The module was supposed to be a box that took astronauts to the lunar surface – but was rescued by a boat in an attempt to save power.

Because for many people this has never been the case for a long time, the ground was low. It was also full of carbon dioxide, as astronauts breathed in their small spaceships.

One of the most notable improvements came as engineers tried to find a way to fix the problem by using air purifiers from the now-abandoned capsule in London. The two were mistakenly put together – they were literally trying to put a square can in a round hole – but the engineers on Earth found a way to use different parts of the spacecraft to push both of them together. They did.

Even once the problem was resolved, the conditions inside London were miserable, without providing the energy needed for heating or other improvements. They were trapped in a secret box that never meant to be held, they were stuck with a little work for days, but they waited and saw if the last minute different solutions were really effective for their frustrating situation.

(The astronauts said that despite the unfortunate circumstances, they did not argue during this time, and did not talk about the possibility of getting stuck in space and waiting for death; Livl wrote in his autobiography that “they were very busy. “He also claimed that they had hidden poison pills if they got lost.”

Eventually, they returned home because of what has traditionally been one of the most dangerous parts of the trip: leaving the Earth’s atmosphere to return home. They had enough power to turn on the steering module and waited for the horrible and constant pain of hitting the ground.

As it turned out, the shutdown of communications due to the extreme conditions of the Earth’s atmosphere lasted much longer than usual, leaving flight controls in the dark to see if the three astronauts and their hacked spacecraft survived.

But eventually they appeared in the air, the spacecraft was rescued by three parachutes as it fell from the sky and down to the ground. They were selected and went through all three trips, the legacy of which – one of the innovations and chances that has become the greatest achievement of mission control – is still celebrated today by NASA.

