What happened to Caitlyn Jenner, who selected Kanye West as the best man for her wedding?

A tabloid reported about it a year ago Caitlyn Jenner had chosen Kanye West as her best man at her wedding too Sophie Hutchins, Gossip Cop investigated the claim last year and declared it untrue. The wrong wedding still hasn’t occurred after 365 days.

The often questionable National Inquirer was the publisher of the shameless claim that Jenner wanted West to be her best man. The tabloid relied on an unnamed source for all of its information. The so-called insider told the store that the former Olympian appreciated the irony that it was “Kanye who supported her when she was most vulnerable.” To thank him for his support, she planned to “honor him with the role of” best man “” at her wedding to Hutchins. A little interjection, Jenner has said several times, including once in an interview with Variety that Hutchins only is a friend and nothing more.

The publication claims that Hutchins is “everything for” the move, and then predictably some other members of the Kardashian / Jenner clan will mix into the mix. According to the source, Jenner, who chose West, was “sure to get upset about Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian”.

This story seemed wrong from the start. Gossip Cop reached out Jenner’s representative who told us it was wrong. Knowing that Jenner and Hutchins have no romantic relationship and consider themselves friends and business partners made this wrong story a pill that is hard to swallow.

This is anything but the first time that the National Enquirer has misinterpreted the story regarding Jenner. In July 2019, the outlet claimed Jay Leno’s wife suspected that he and Jenner were more than friends. An anonymous source said, “They are both car lovers and Jay loves driving to Cait in one of his vintage cars. Mavis had no problem with spending as much time together as Cait was a He, but now she wonders if there is more than just friends. ” Gossip Cop Investigated and found that Jenner had only visited Leno’s talk show once in 2016. Nor were they seen together socially. So there is no other basis for this rumor than the apparently wrong information of an unspecified tipster.

A few months later, the publication published a story claiming Jenner panicked because her plastic surgery had failed. Gossip Cop I didn’t think this report was true, so we checked with Jenner’s representative who assured us the story was nonsense. It is almost as if this tabloid regarding Jenner was unable to write a real story.