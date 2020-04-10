What happened to Camila Mendes and Charles Melton

Camila Mendes e Charles Melton Their relationship dropped last December, breaking the heart of Riverdale fans. The two previous ones represent the main personages of the program. Mendes plays the lively socialite, Veronica Lodge, the object of Archie Andrews’ affection. Melton portrays Reggie Mantle, a football player and longtime rival / friend of Archie’s. Although the two characters are not involved with each other on the show, their real-life romance was very swoon-worthy, as were their co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.

Here’s a look at how the two started dating and what led to their unfortunate split.

The Camila Mendes – Charles Melton Timeline

Prior to her relationship with Charles Melton, Camila Mendes was dating Victor Houston. Houston was a childhood friend of Mendes, but Mendes broke up with him in August 2018. Prior to that, Mendes talked about Melton’s past heartbreaking tweets that went viral in June. The actress defended Melton’s comments and added that he personally called her to apologize. Mendes was very vocal about body image, which led to Melton reaching out for contact. Until a few months later, this was the most we saw of the two together out of the show.

In October 2018, Mendes took to Instagram to confirm his relationship with Melton. The two have been spotted on several occasions. Finally, the actress herself shared a photo of Melton kissing her on the forehead. In February 2019, the two took their relationship to the next level. Melton hung a picture on his chest of what appeared to be a “Cami” tattoo. Of course, fans were cheeky when they saw this. The actress had to take to Twitter to explain that the body of art was fake.

In May 2019, the couple appeared together at the Met Gala. Later that month, Camila Mendes supported her man in the premiere of his movie, The Sun Is Also a Star. Mendes talked a bit about the couple’s relationship, calling Melton “a hopeless romantic for sure” on Entertainment Tonight.

Where did everything go?

It seemed like everything was going well for the couple over the summer. In August 2019, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary. Camila Mendes and Charles Melton each posted a tribute on their respective Instagram pages, complete with cute captions. In October 2019, Melton posted a photo of himself with Mendes and co-stars Vanessa Morgan and Madelaine Petsch on the Riverdale set. Although this did not indicate that there were problems in paradise, it was the last image Melton shared with Mendes.

In December 2019, it was reported that Mendes and Melton were “taking a break” from each other. A source close to the former couple told E! that “Cami and Charles were separated a few months ago,” sadly. “They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship has escalated very quickly and they are now taking time to focus on their work and themselves.” The source also added that they both became “busy” with their separate projects and “had” a lot on their boards. ” Since then, their social media feeds have been cleaned up to remove any mention of the relationship.

Although the split is a sad news to hear, it is good that both have remained in good condition and are still able to work together.

April Update: Both Charles Melton and Camila Mendes are practicing social distancing after it was announced that Riverdale production would be on hold amid the current situation. Melton kept him safe and secure, staying inside and covering his face when he has to go out in public. He also posted some releases with friends and remembered the best days.

Also, Camila Mendes stays isolated and safe. She is not totally alone. Mendes has a new relationship in his life – with Truffle the adoptive puppy. The actress posted an adorable photo on Instagram asking fans to consider welcoming an animal while they wait for the situation. It certainly seems like a great way to make self-isolation a little less isolated.