What Happened to Chester Hollman III after the Netflix Series Event?

The Innocence Files is full of tragic stories about people who were wrongly sentenced and sent to prison for crimes they did not commit. However, one story that specifically touches Netflix viewers about a criminal documentary is the story of Chester Hollman III. The doctor’s subject served a sentence of 28 years in prison for second-degree murder and robbery based on the statements of two people, who then withdrew their testimony.

Hollman has been accused of killing University of Pennsylvania student Tae-Jung Ho in the wrong robbery. The prosecutor argued that Hollman had been fighting with Ho while the second person shot and killed the student.

His conviction is part of the testimony of two people: a homeless drug addict named Andre Dawkins and neighbor Hollman Deirdre Jones

Despite the former cancellation of their testimony in 2001, and the last to follow in 2012, Hollman was not released from prison in Pennsylvania in July 2019.

Chester Hollman III was released after serving 28 years for a crime he did not commit

Netflix

Jones said in restating his testimony that he had been forced to lie, but after detective David Baker’s case denied it, the judge decided not to reopen the case.

Six years later, Hollman’s release came after the Philadelphia Convintion Integrity Unit (run by district attorney Larry Krasner) concluded that the police and prosecutors had hidden evidence.

In an interview in July 2019 with ABC News, Hollman’s lawyer, Alan Tauber, said his client had no ill will towards the two witnesses. Tauber said: “(Chester) said ‘How can I be angry with them? They are also victims.'”

After his release, Hollman gave an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer where he discussed the adjustment of life outside the prison that had been his home for nearly three decades. He said, “I feel like I’ve been crushed inside. I don’t feel like I’m really me. It takes every ounce of strength to reach this point.”

After his release, he went to live with his father with Delaware and set up his own duties or adjust to everyday life. Part of this involves him adopting a dog he named Journey. He has trained this dog in prison as part of the program, but he was able to adopt it when he was released.

Because Pennsylvania is one of 15 states that does not have an exoneration compensation program, Hollman will not receive any financial compensation despite being jailed for nearly 30 years.

