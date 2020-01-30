A well-known gossip site reported about it a year ago George Clooney and woman Amal wanted to divorce and prepare to fight custody of their twins Ella and Alexander. Gossip Cop was investigating these rumors at the time and found that they were wrong. Now, a year later, George and Amal are still together, proving that we were right in our original judgment.

radar online Last year, George and Amal made the off-base claim that they were getting divorced and about to start a “nasty” custody battle over their twins. The sales outlet claimed that their marriage was “hanging on a thread” because George had not been photographed with his twins since August 2018.

Just because the website claims that he has not spent time with his children does not mean that he has not spent time with them. George and Amal are also known to protect their children’s privacy, which George made very clear in 2017 when he hit the paparazzi who took pictures of the twins without permission.

The only other evidence for the claim that George and Amal’s marriage was on the rocks came from an unknown source. The so-called “insider” told the sales outlet that the famous couple was constantly arguing and liked “oil and water”.

Gossip Cop It was easy for me to refute this rumor last year. Although the often discredited site claimed that George and Amal had not been photographed together for months, there were several photos of them during this period. Even Amal and George could be seen in these photos, hand in hand leaving a United Nations event. Similarly, the claim that the two understood each other like “oil and water” was refuted by the couple’s public encounter. For example, when Amal honored George with a heartfelt speech when he won the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. It was a false rumor a year ago, and the fact that the happy couple are still together is proof that we were right.

RadarOnline has serious problems when it comes to getting the story of George and Amal right. The outlet published an article alleging that George and Amal had a “happy face” in their marital battles. The site used its own stories from the past as evidence of its claim. Frankly, that’s a terrible decision to make considering how many times the website is wrong. Gossip Cop He reached for our sources, which were connected to the couple and informed us that Amal and George were really happy with each other.

A year earlier, the site claimed that George “lived in fear” after a bomb scare. The site claimed that the same domestic terrorist who sent post-bombs to public figures like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Robert De Niro had planted bombs near George and Amal’s Italian mansion. In reality, Gossip Cop found that the bombs the site referred to were in fact undetected World War II bombs that were removed from the site in 2010. Selling the news when it’s made up is much easier, and that seems to be the main bomb of the site’s strategy.

