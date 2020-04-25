What happened to Jennifer Garner marrying and having a baby with John Miller?

Nine months ago, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Garner if he was engaging and expecting a baby John Miller. This did not happen Gossip Cop they researched the story and found that there was no truth to it. Looking back, it is clear to see how the error went.

Last summer, Star alleged that Jennifer Garner and John Miller were close to getting married and having a baby. “There is a growing discussion among Jennifer’s girlfriends that she and John will soon be getting engaged,” an alleged source said. The privileged call continued, “It’s something they’ve discussed openly a lot, and the word is that John has been buying a ‘yes’ ring that will sweep Jen away.” The tipster added that the actress’ close friends were “buzzing” that Garner was pregnant because it looked like she was having a baby.

“He’s practically bright and he’s been wrapping his arms around his stomach like a father-to-be. John feels like the luckiest guy on the planet,” the bewildered man said. As dreamy as it sounded, the story was completely fabricated. Jennifer Garner and John Miller are still in a relationship, but they are not engaged. Also, if the actress were actually pregnant, the baby would already be born. In addition, the actress has stated in the past that she no longer had children.

“Make it clear, I’m 47 again. We didn’t, we didn’t,” Garner said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Star does not know what he was talking about, which is not surprising since today the tabloid was quite wrong about Garner. A month before this story came out, Gossip Cop burst the fake tabloid for falsely claiming that Garner was planning a wedding and having a baby with Miller. Star told a similar narrative, with an alleged source saying, “They’ve been holding back, but it looks like John has already asked Jen for his partner in marriage. Friends are making fun of Jen that she might be pregnant.”

The whole narration was not surprising. Gossip Cop He came in with an individual from Jennifer Garner’s camp who confirmed that the story was not true. The unreliable magazine resurfaced him in November 2018 for incorrectly alleging that Garner married Miller a few weeks after the end of her divorce from Ben Affleck. The publication claimed that Jennifer Garner was “rushing down the aisle” and intended to secretly marry John Miller, but that she could not be further from the truth. Gossip Cop he examined the false narrative and found that it was completely false.