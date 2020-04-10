Julia Roberts he wasn’t blinding himself in the middle of a so-called “secret health crisis.” That never happened despite a tabloid claim. Gossip Cop he debunked the story when he left. Looking back, it’s clear to see how ridiculous the bill was.

On April 10, 2019, the National Enquirer claimed Roberts was suffering from the “lingering effects” of spinal meningitis he allegedly contracted in the 1980s. An alleged insider said the actress was battling “migraine headaches, back pain and neck pain” which seemed to “get worse.” Roberts was concerned about losing his eyesight and was “aware that meningitis can cause vision loss and has trouble seeing how it is. He’s afraid he’ll wake up one morning and see nothing but total darkness.”

The source continued Roberts was constantly “exhausted” and had trouble walking. The shot shared a photo of Roberts sitting in a wheelchair to back up this claim. The picture, the misleading and wrong story. The photo the tabloid tried to use as evidence was taken at the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards in 2013. The actress was on stage in a wheelchair, but was doing some work but had no trouble walking. In fact, she climbed to the podium for an award. Roberts, who is often vocal about his health, never confirmed that he had spinal meningitis. In addition, the Runaway Bride star posts regularly on her Instagram and appears to be in very good health. The unreliable tabloid had no idea what he was talking about. Gossip Cop It broke the fake story and 365 days later, the actress still looks great.

It was not the first time that the wrong magazine had created false stories about the actress. In January 2019, the Enquirer was corrected by us alleging that Julia Roberts left her husband, Danny Moder, for George Clooney. The false story claimed that Roberts and Moder were headed for a $ 425 million divorce and Roberts would turn to Clooney for comfort. He added the added denouement Clooney was having marriage issues with his wife, Amal, making him more “available” to Roberts. The whole narrative was made. Neither Roberts nor Clooney had marriage problems. Gossip Cop sets the record in history.

A similar survey was drawn by us by the researcher in September 2017. The outlet claimed that Roberts and Moder were divorced due to an “intimate engagement” he allegedly had with Richard Gere. The outlet claimed that Roberts and Gere “reigned their flirtatious friendship” after meeting on the Today show to celebrate Pretty Woman’s 25th birthday. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who confirmed that Roberts and Moder were OK. The board is not aware of Roberts’ health or personal life.