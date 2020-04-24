Last year, a tabloid stated that Justin Bieber came out ahead Hailey Baldwin despite the model she was supposedly pregnant at the time. Gossip Cop removed the fake account at the time. Now, 365 days later, it is clear that the exit was off base with his allegations.

On April 24, 2019, OK! published the headline “Hailey: Pregnant & Alone” with an article stating that Bieber and Baldwin were headed for divorce. The publication also insisted the model was three months pregnant. “The word is that they recently got into a terrible fight and Justin came out and ended things forever. It’s all a disaster and he’s cushioning parenting,” said a privileged assumption.

The so-called source continued: “The drama has no end. They constantly clash and argue over the smallest things. The fights distracted them, and Justin’s frequent mood swings and public outbursts didn’t make things any easier.” The false exit claimed that Justin Bieber went out to Hailey Baldwin because he spent the night with his friends, whom he allegedly confronted her.

The article changed its tone by stating that the couple could work on their alleged problems. “Knowing Justin, I could still change my mind and apologize to Hailey for taking to the streets and begging her to give her marriage,” the dubious insider said.

This never happened. Bieber didn’t come out on Baldwin and didn’t expect it. Since the article was published a year ago, the baby would no longer be born. In addition, Gossip Cop checked with a representative for Bieber, who assured us that every aspect of the publication’s history was fabricated. In addition, the couple’s relationship has been strong since they got married.

That wasn’t surprising because it’s okay. he was wrong before with the spouses. In February 2019, Gossip Cop burst the unreliable magazine for falsely claiming that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were divorcing because of Selena Gomez. The false narrative claimed that Baldwin decided to “pull the plug” on his marriage to Justin “after learning that he had gone from tracking” to Gomez. The full account was made up. Gossip Cop checked with our impeccable Bieber spokesman, who told us the story was complete nonsense.

A week before this story came out, Gossip Cop busted OK for incorrectly reporting that Bieber’s mother, Patti Mallette, was living with Beiber and Baldwin. The evil newspaper claimed Mallette’s presence was “annoying” Baldwin and Mallette “took over the house”. We investigated the suspicious story and found no truth. Gossip Cop corrected the false tale at the time. OK! you don’t have a true view of the couple, past or present.