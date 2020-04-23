What happened to Michael Jackson’s Bubbles chimpanzees?

For those born after Michael Jackson’s heyday, Bubbles was a chimpanzee that the singer famously adopted in the early 1980s. Born in a biomedical facility in Texas in 1983, Bubbles was sold to Hollywood coach Bob Dan as a baby. according to CNN, first transporting the chimpanzee to the Encino mansion that Jackson shared with his mother and then later to Jackson’s property. During his time with Jackson, the chimpanzee was supposed to be sleeping in a crib next to the pop star’s bed and eating at the dining room table, among other anthropomorphic behaviors.

Although Rolling Stone was unfortunately referred to as Michael Jackson’s home in Encino in 1987 as a “child’s paradise”, the Bubbles’ coverage during the promotion of Bad’s seventh studio album is a perfect capture of the kind of media attention they usually get. the chimpanzee received. “(It was) the Bubbles, not the pop star who worked the room, really the life of the party,” the magazine said. “He poses for photos with some of the guests, played backflips and made his own version of Michael’s moonwalk.”

Bubbles was also known to accompany Jackson on tour and during junkets. Undoubtedly, his most famous appearance took place in 1987, in which the megatar and his pet chimpanzee were videotaped with tea with the mayor of Ozaka during a trip to Japan (via Michael Jackson Archives).

Unfortunately, the reign of the Bubbles as Jackson’s favorite would not last.