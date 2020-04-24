What happened to Tom Selleck’s storybook?

A year ago, I claimed a tabloid Tom Selleck he would write a “biting” book for all “enemies” and expose secrets from past romances. Gossip Cop he researched the story and corrected it when it came out. Looking back, it’s easy to see the deception of the account.

365 days ago, the National Enquirer alleged that Selleck “wrote down” a $ 10 million deal to make an “accounting” report. According to the publication, the Blue Bloods star’s book was going to be both controversial and vengeful. A source called said, “If anyone has the last word on the events of Tom’s life, it will be him!” The alleged insider continued the actor who wrote the book “to throw the lid off his ugly divorce” to his first wife, Jaqueline Ray, as well as opened up about the women he dated throughout his life.

The cheeky insider added that Selleck planned to “hit” the show’s reboot, Magnum P.I., who starred in the original in the 1980s, in addition to exposing several feuds he had with “Hollywood friends.” “It’s not going to be pretty,” the alleged source stated. While it was true that Selleck released a memoir, the book was not outrageous or “exposed” secrets of his personal life. Details of the autobiography were published by HarperCollins when Selleck was promoting the book. The book has been described as “inspiring” and would give a “rewarding look” within Selleck’s life, “combining heart and head, work and home, hard wisdom and renewable optimism.”

The phony magazine account was completely off base. Gossip Cop dismissed the silly narrative of the time. Nor was it the first time the corpses were wrong with Selleck. In February 2019, we attacked the investigator for falsely claiming that Selleck was bleeding blood because he was in “poor health.” The unreliable publication claimed that the actor was “dying” and suffering from an “incurable disease.” As ridiculous as the story sounded, Gossip Cop Seleck continued to have a representative who confirmed that the actor was not leaving the show due to health issues. In addition, Selleck continues in the programming, which is now in its tenth season.

This month, we removed the publication from the researcher’s sister, Globe, for claiming that Selleck lived separately from his wife, Jillian Mack. A suspicious confidant claimed Selleck moved in when the wives realized they “had very little in common.” Gossip Cop they searched for the story and found no truth, the two are still very happy together after all these years. The cadres simply have no knowledge of Selleck’s career or private life.