What happened when players returned to Premier League clubs for more money?

Nathan Ake has been linked to a return to Chelsea earlier this month.

The Dutch defender came to Bournemouth in 2017 after only two top starts in West London.

Nathan Ake is arguably Bournemouth’s best defender

Since then, he has flourished on the south coast and earned admirers from the “Big Six” clubs of the Premier League.

Chelsea and Man City are reportedly keen to sign Ake as the Blues have an advantage with a £ 40m buyback clause.

Then Chelsea would pay twice as much as they sold him two years ago.

Below, talkSPORT.com shows other Premier League clubs that have paid a higher fee to register a player.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Departure: £ 1.5 million to Juventus in 2012

New signing fee: £ 89 million in 2016

Paul Pogba is one of Manchester United’s star players

One of the few negatives under Sir Alex Ferguson’s 26-year tenure as Manchester United boss was that he let Pogba go.

The Red Devils and Pogba were unable to agree on a new contract that would allow the latter to join Juventus for a small compensation fee of £ 1.5 million.

At the time, Ferguson accused the French of lacking respect for United.

He said: “Pogba signed for Juventus a long time ago, as far as we know, which is disappointing.

“I don’t think he showed us respect. To be honest, I’m pretty happy.”

Pogba established himself at Juventus as one of the world’s best young midfielders with an eye for goal.

His four-season form in Turin persuaded United to set a world record of £ 89m at the time to bring him back to Manchester.

Although Pogba is clearly United’s most talented player, his form has sometimes been inconsistent.

The 26-year-old, who helped the club win a Carabao Cup and a Europa League Cup, admitted last summer that “it could be time for a new challenge”.

Pogba’s days at United seem to be numbered with Real Madrid, who is interested in getting a big deal done to commit him.

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea)

Departure: £ 3 million to Benfica in 2011

New signing fee: £ 21 million in 2014

Chelsea signed David Luiz for £ 21m from Benfica, which resulted in Matic being included in the deal.

The Serbian international flourished in Portugal and earned the reputation of being a midfield ball winner to launch attacks for his team.

Jose Mourinho, who needed a tough man in the middle of the park, brought Matic back to Stamford Bridge in January 2014 for £ 21m.

Nemanja Matic was very successful at Chelsea

The following season, Matic regularly played with Cesc Fabregas in midfield when Chelsea won the Premier League title.

And in the 2016/17 season, the 31-year-old was again significantly involved in a triumph alongside N’Golo Kante.

Chelsea made a profit on Matic when they sold it to Manchester United for £ 40m in 2017.

Jermain Defoe (Tottenham)

Departure: £ 7 million to Portsmouth in 2008

New signing fee: £ 15 million in 2009

Defoe had two successful spells in Tottenham – the first from 2004 to 2008 and the second from 2009 to 2014.

Between these stays, he spent a year in Portsmouth, where he came in January 2008 for £ 7.5m.

Defoe scored an impressive 15 goals in 31 Premier League games in which Tottenham spent twice as much just 12 months later.

Jermain Defoe built a career out of goals

It was the third time that Harry had signed Redknapp Defoe.

The former English striker scored 79 goals in 187 games in his second game at White Hart Lane before joining Toronto in the MLS.

Peter Crouch

Departure: £ 60,000 after QPR in 2000

New signing fee: £ 9 million in 2009

In the same transfer window where Tottenham brought Defoe back, Portsmouth Crouch was also contracted again.

Crouch was a graduate of the Tottenham Academy and joined QPR as a youngster for only £ 60,000.

Peter Crouch only spent two seasons in Tottenham

After successful appearances at Pompey, Aston Villa, Southampton and Liverpool, the 6-foot striker returned to Spurs nine years after his departure.

However, he only spent two seasons in Tottenham and scored 24 goals in all competitions before moving to Stoke in 2011.