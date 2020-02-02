What happens to the championship equipment for the lost Super Bowl LIV team?

The team that will win the Super Bowl LIV trophy on Sunday night after the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be dressed in the championship gear that was previously made.

What happens to the equipment created for the losing team?

The clothing companies make goods for both teams so that players, coaches and staff can use them for trophy presentations and post-game celebrations, while fans can order them immediately after the game.

This means that the equipment for the losing team is not made public. Instead of wasting usable goods, a non-profit organization receives this equipment as a donation for distribution.

The non-profit organization World Vision informs CNN that it had received “NFL runners-up” by 2015. While a spokeswoman for World Vision said the organization didn’t know how many goods they would receive until after the game, the CNN donated goods such as towels, shirts, hats and sweatshirts across the network.

According to World Vision, the articles were distributed as needed. Cold weather countries received sweatshirts, while warmer countries received t-shirts.

World Vision has delivered the goods to countries around the world, including Zambia, Bosnia, Romania, Armenia, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Mongolia, Uganda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali and Rwanda.

The non-profit Good360 took over the distribution of excess merchandise for the NFL and is currently working with the league in its sixth year. The league sends the pre-approved list of countries to which the goods can be delivered to the Alexandria, Virginia-based organization.

Good360’s chief development officer, Shari Rudolph, told CNN that the nonprofit “is taking all possible steps to reduce the risk of these items returning to the United States.”

Good360 has a network of pre-qualified and certified non-profit organizations to which donations are distributed. In total, more than $ 9 billion in supplies were distributed. Last year, the nonprofit distributed $ 330 million in merchandise.

So if your team loses the big game, you should at least take some time to know that someone in need is wearing a jersey on their back to celebrate a nonexistent championship for your team.