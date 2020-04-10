What happens to your brain when you drink alcohol, according to experts

The first buzz of a cocktail on a night out, followed by an exaggerated burst of extroverted karaoke bar, then a few blurry hours and a headache in the morning: Obviously alcohol has many and varied effects on the brain during just one night. Alcohol and the brain have complex relationships, say the experts, that even the small drink that occasionally produces noticeable neurological changes.

“Alcohol affects the brain in two main effects,” says Dr. Joseph Wolfitzli PhD student, head of the Wolfitzelli Center for Addiction Treatment. “The first is depression of nervous system activity and the second is increasing pleasure sensations.” Longer term depends on how many Someone who drinks, alcohol can also change their brain shape and structure, affect memory and concentration, and affect things that may not seem related to drinking at all.

Alcohol encourages your brain to release endorphins

“Drinking causes an increase in the release of endorphins, which in turn increases dopamine in the brain’s reward centers,” Dr. Wolfitzli says. Endorphins are neurotransmitters that increase pain tolerance and increase mood. . “That’s where the initial buzz of nighttime entertainment comes from, which is also why we keep drinking as we begin: the brain wants the endorphin hit to continue.

Alcohol soothes the brain

Drinking also degrades activity in other areas of the brain. “Alcohol is a sedative,” Dr. Wolficelli says; it lowers your brain’s activity by altering your nervous transfers.

Even enough one drink to notice these effects. Dr. Keith Heinzerling M.D., an addiction medicine specialist at Providence St. John’s Medical Center, tells Bustle, “Drinking at first causes a depressive effect on the brain. Hence you can become the safest person in life after one cocktail. However, after several drinks, the areas dominate the rational thinking and the reflexes slow down, as well as the response time of your brain.

Alcohol alters the memory regulation of the brain

“Multiple studies have shown an association between prolonged use of alcohol and cognitive complaints,” says Dr. Clifford Segil M.M., neurologist at Providence St. John’s Medical Center. Alcohol is not good for memory at all. Heavy drinkers have shown changes in the memory centers in their brains over time.Alcohol can physically change the way the brain creates memories, and in people with this alcohol use disorder it can make the craving more powerful.

Chronic alcohol use can age in your brain cells

Multiple drinking can make your brain look older than it really is. A 2020 study published in Scientific Reports found that daily drinking over many years is associated with an older-looking brain. People who drank daily for years had smaller brains overall than people who drank less or not at all, which made their brains look smaller and older. Dr. Wolficelli says “For people who drink for years, alcohol has a toxic effect on the brain and destroys the myelin sheath that covers and protects the nerves.

The brain can learn to crave alcohol

Science shows that when people crave alcohol, a certain part of the brain is responsible. “Like all addictive drugs, alcohol has effects on the brain’s reward system,” says Dr. Heinzlerling. In 2019, researchers were able to “turn off” the brain-causing part of alcohol, a small group of neurons in the brain. Craving for alcohol; when they are off, the passion stops.

Experts:

Dr. Keith Heinzerling M.M., St. John’s Providence Health Center

Dr. Clifford Staff M.M., St. John’s Providence Health Center

Dr. Joseph Wolfitzley Doctoral Student, Wolfitzley Center