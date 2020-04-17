What has the world happened to when Simon Cowell tries to be nice?

This week, the big heads of Ant and Dec chat with their nation and soothe worried spirits with images of the ancient past, four weeks ago, a time when thousands of humans gathered in large rooms to hug in their arms and shake hands and encourage jugglers and acrobats for children.

It’s not that soothing to be honest. Ant and Dec have their own cameras and each of their big faces shows up on half the screen. They claim, for whatever reason, to live in different houses when we know they are probably seated at each end of the same table in the buttercup they share in the Dingley Dell.

That said, they seem slightly panicked. Even more disturbing than a city street without cars is a light entertainment star alone in his living room without a laugh. If a tree falls in a forest, does anyone hear? If Ant or Dec speaks without audience in the studio, can we really say that Ant or Dec even exists? And so, as their jokes echo them in the void, we can all contemplate the strangeness of our new existence.

In a moment of poetry, we see Ant or Dec piggybacking Ant or Dec. If they did now, they would probably be dead

And then the credits roll. “Britain, we love you,” shout the hosts as we see pictures of bagpipes, fish and chips and elderly gentlemen on penny farthings. In a moment of poetry, we see Ant or Dec piggybacking Ant or Dec. If they did now, they would probably be dead.

Yes, it’s the return of Britain’s Got Talent, or Britain’s Got Some Talent, but you still have to find significant amounts of skilled labor overseas, as it should probably be known. “Talent” is defined quite narrowly in this program. If you were trying to revive society – after a pandemic, for example – you might look at these jugglers, ventriloquists and wizards of cards assembled and wish that you would stick with just a few nurses, engineers and farmers. And television critics. We will also need it when the dust settles.

But first. How to describe Chief Justice Simon Cowell? Well, he has a black brick for the hair. Follow his Stickle Brick hair on the shiny plane of his forehead and you will find his eyebrows and slits in parallel curves like hastily scrawled quotes. What do they quote? They cite her “cheeks”, which are so important nowadays that they could have their own spin show (What a Cheek! With Simon Cowell’s Cheeks).

However, they can’t star in a spin now because they have a job to do. They must shake his neighing nostrils in position above his enormous chalky squeaks which, in their turn, gnaw at Cowellian’s underside which continues on Dan’s desperate chin. That’s all. This is his head. He seems positively happy these days, sitting casually on a body, probably his, on the far right of the judges’ table.

Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden remain impassive, except for the moments when they both have eye leaks. “The judges are fleeing!” Shouts a unionized crew member

At the other end of this table is sometimes Cowell’s enemy, the funny merry David Walliams, who smiles kindly and at one point does a funny dance. I mean what else can he do? Epidemiology? Unfortunately not. Between Cowell and Walliams is Alesha Dixon of the misspelled group of girls Mis-Teeq and Amanda Holden of the precisely spelled human woman Amanda Holden. They remain unmoved, except for the times when they both shoot out of their eyes. “The judges are fleeing!” shouts a unionized crew member.

At one point, Dixon is wearing a massive jacket or may have a small head. Holden, meanwhile, spends half the show in a dress that looks like she’s coming out of a green felt clutch like the one Robin Hood could wear. Everyone has a big buzzer before them with which they can express their dissatisfaction, just like the United States Supreme Court under Donald Trump.

And so they began their important task of judging the children. “Okay, girls, you have two minutes to change your whole life,” Holden said to a school gospel choir, because that’s what Britain came to.

After that, a pack of little girls with bows in their hair performs a terrifying and haunting street dance. Where are your children tonight? You should worry. Because if this show is an event, they probably started a street dance team. There are at least two other dance teams tonight. One of them is made up of dachshunds which rush towards Reet Petite; the other is a very talented group who traveled from Thane to India to participate (when the borders of Great Britain are not just theoretical?). Yes, I saw the best minds of a generation ruined by the craze for street dance. Just say “no”, kids.

“What will you do with the £ 250,000 prize?” Cowell asks one of the little girls. “We’re going to buy a mansion and everyone lives there,” she says, and everyone says “aaaaw”. She already knows that she can never afford a house of her own and that is considered cute.

There is more. A cheeky man juggles with guitars. A shy child dances dramatically. Several young disabled people sing and sign a song about the pride of who they are. I find myself running away from the eyes with the judges. All of this is very sweet and touching.

Simon Cowell’s heart must have grown several sizes since last season, not just because his whole body was injected with youthful toxins, but metaphorically

In the past, Britain’s Got Talent audition episodes often involved Cowell’s overwhelming dreams and we enjoyed what it was. “Take this to dare to suck, imbecile!” we would yell at a crying teenage girl after Cowell broke her mind. Now, the producers seem to be aware that Great Britain is already sufficiently broken and are mistaken on the side of kindness. Almost every act is appreciated and Cowell seems charmed by just about everyone. Her heart must have grown several sizes since the last season, and not only because her whole body was injected with toxins that preserve youth, but metaphorically.

Indeed, when a man performs a magic trick with his son which implies, in its outcome, a reference to Cowell’s own son, Cowell seems particularly moved. He calls his son on stage and in a twist of surprise, his son is a charming little boy and not a huge pile of money or sulphurous fumes whispering swear words or a ghostly face screaming from a mirror. Cowell apparently fathered a human child. “Aaaaw!” said the audience.

There are a few angry moments. A contortionist with a skull face comes out to dislocate all his members. The judges are visibly dismayed by this, probably because some of them can barely move their foreheads and have the basic joints of classic Star Wars figures. They always give him four yes. “We need more monsters,” says Cowell, who knows what he’s talking about.

There is also a ventriloquist in a lab coat holding an octopus in his arms. He puts a Simon Cowell mask on him and makes the sprawling abomination speak. It’s the only act to be dismissed tonight, possibly because it revealed Cowell’s true form. But no, it’s mean to me. I have to face it. Cowell has changed. He’s fine now. He was once terrifying but now he is kind, like the Selfish Giant, or Henry Kissinger or God in the New Testament or a Fine Gael / Fianna Fáil coalition. What a time to live.