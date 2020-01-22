What Heathrow is doing about coronavirus as the risk level in the UK increases

Fears of a potentially deadly coronavirus currently affecting a region of China prompted Heathrow Airport to take action.

Nearly 500 people, including some medical staff caring for patients, were infected and nine lives were killed by the virus, which has spread both in China and abroad.

The epicenter of the disease is in Wuhan, a large city with more than 11 million people. There are three direct flights a week from Wuhan to Heathrow Airport, with passengers subjected to intense checks to ensure that the virus does not spread and that it is treated in a separate area from the airport.

It precedes an expected announcement from the World Health Organization, designating the coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern. The statement is only the fifth in the history of the organization.

Currently, the risk to the UK is described as low, increased by very low “due to evidence on the probability of importing cases into that country,” Public Health England and the Department of Health said on Wednesday January 22. and Social Affairs.

Wuhan Passengers Checked for Landing in Beijing

(Image: AP / Wang)

A joint statement reads: “The enhanced surveillance of direct flights will be subject to continuous review and will be extended to other Chinese departure points if necessary.

“Leaflets and information will be made available at all UK airports, advising Chinese travelers on what to do if they feel unwell.”

Heathrow is the only UK airport with a direct flight to Wuhan in China’s Hubei province.

Patients treated at Wuhan medical treatment center

(Image: AP / Dake Kang)

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said flights from affected areas will be handled in a separate area from Heathrow Airport to other travelers.

“For the moment, Public Health England has gone from” very low “to” low “, but we obviously want to stay one step ahead, so we are keeping a very close eye,” he said.

“Initially, this is to ensure that when flights arrive directly at Heathrow, there is a separate area for those arriving.”

Nine people died and hundreds more were infected, cases have been detected in countries like the United States, Japan and South Korea as more precautions are taken to prevent the spread of the virus during the Chinese New Year, Saturday January 25.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “The well-being of our passengers and colleagues is always our top priority and we are working with the government to support the implementation of enhanced surveillance as a precaution.

“We want to reassure passengers that the government believes the risk of a traveler getting coronavirus is low.

“We encourage anyone with individual questions or concerns to refer to the advice of Public Health England and the Foreign Office.”

.