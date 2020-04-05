“What Hope Is For All of Us”: The Queen Is Somber And Hopeful At Her Coronavirus Address

Only the fourth time he was 68, Queen Elizabeth speaking to the U.K. during the launch on Sunday, reports of tough days came when severe coronavirus disease spread across the country. In the emerald green crepe dress and matching brooch, the Queen thanked the NHS doctors and talked about the importance of differentiation to reduce the spread of the disease.

“I tell you what I know is a difficult time. A disturbing moment in the life of our country: an interruption that has brought sorrow to some, a financial hardship to many, and a huge change in the daily lives of all of us, ” “Together we will prevent the disease, and I want to tell you that if we are united and resolved, we will overcome it,” he said.

Although he was adamant when it comes to solitude, he concluded his statement with a letter of hope. “When we first had challenges, this was unlike anyone else. In the meantime, we collaborate with all nations around the world, using the power of science and our compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that will be our success, “he said.” We should be reassured that even though we have so much to endure, better days to come : We will be with our friends again; we will be with our family again; we will meet again. “The phrase” We Will Meet Again, “a 1939 song by Vera Lynn that has become a disastrous force of the army out to battle. (Lynn’s recording was also played during the final appearance of Francis Ford Coppola’s Dr. Strangelove.)

In his message, he drew links with the difficulties Britain faced during World War II. “It reminds me of the first publication I published, in 1940, that helped my sister,” she said, “we, as children, were talking here at Windsor for children who have fled their homes and are sent to their own safety .. Today, again, many will feel the pain of separation from their loved ones. but now, we know, deep down, that it is being done. “

The Queen’s previous residence during her reign came at a time of great national anxiety, like the onset of the Gulf, or her own turmoil – a 1997 address that it was given after Queen Diana’s death and the Queen Mother. in 2002. The Queen did not mention the only people she knew personally who contracted the disease. Last month, both of them Prince Charles and Commissioner Boris Johnson publicize their coronavirus; Charles has since recovered and is now out on bail.

On Sunday night, the U.K. there were 47,810 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and recorded 4,934 deaths.

