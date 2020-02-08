What if China does not control the coronavirus outbreak?

This is an excerpt from Second Opinion, a weekly summary of eclectic and under-the-radar health and medical science news that is mailed to subscribers every Saturday morning. If you have not subscribed yet, you can do so by clicking here.

China’s efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak by quarantining millions are unprecedented. But experts say that if they fail, the global consequences can be catastrophic.

An estimated 50 million people are in quarantine in the central province of Hubei in China. Although there is hope for a downward trend in the number of cases, the unforeseen consequences of quarantines have questioned their effectiveness.

“I don’t think quarantine was justified in China,” Dr. said. Amesh Adalja, infectious diseases doctor and a senior scientist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“It is likely to have a paradoxical negative impact because it has isolated the outbreak zone and made the situation there even worse, while it distorted suspicion among public health authorities and made it more logistically difficult to supply there.”

Adalja said that the fact that quarantines were placed weeks after the outbreak started is another reason why he believes they are not effective in slowing down the spread of the corona virus.

The first patient to develop coronavirus symptoms became ill in early December and had no contact with the fish market in Wuhan, where the outbreak is likely to have started, according to a study of cases published in The Lancet last month.

A medical staff member is taking samples from a person on Tuesday to be tested for the new corona virus in a quarantine zone in Wuhan. An expert says that quarantine was probably introduced to China too late to be effective. (STR / AFP / Getty Images)

“He contracted that disease in November. So that virus had been circulating in the outbreak zone for several weeks before it was detected,” Adalja said.

“It is unlikely that this was ever really limited to the outbreak zone and that there were probably patients all over China with a mild illness that may have been incorrectly diagnosed or mixed with other flu and respiratory diseases.”

Jason Kindrachuk, a university lecturer and Canada Research Chair in emerging viruses at the University of Manitoba, said experts in the field of infectious diseases are starting to lose confidence in the effectiveness of quarantine efforts.

“I think we’re more worried. I thought before we thought,” OK, there was a chance to control it, “he said.

“Ultimately, it limits the transfer of medical supplies and goods to the region … and we begin to see that as soon as a domino begins to fall, it actually starts to affect everything.”

What if the corona virus spreads worldwide?

Ninety-nine percent of coronavirus cases are in China. 80 percent of them are in Hubei, said the director general of the World Health Organization. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wednesday.

“The relatively small number of cases outside of China offers us an opportunity to prevent this outbreak from becoming a broader global crisis,” he said.

“Our greatest concern is the potential for spread in countries with weaker health systems and who are unable to detect or diagnose the virus. We are only as strong as the weakest link.”

We are only as strong as the weakest link. – WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Tedros said the current focus of the WHO is on supporting the Chinese government to address the outbreak at the epicenter in Wuhan.

But developing countries around the world can be at particular risk if quarantine efforts in China fail due to their fragile healthcare networks and funding shortages. Other continuous outbreaks of diseases such as Ebola may also worsen their ability to respond effectively.

Cambodia, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Nepal have already registered cases. There is also one death registered in the Philippines – a 44-year-old man who had traveled there from Wuhan.

Adjala expects the coronavirus to have a high “attack rate” in different countries because people there have no immunity.

“Not all of those patients become critically ill, but they’re all going to take in drugs and lead to crowds in hospitals,” he said.

The possibility that the virus could also spread to African countries is also of great importance.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency expert, said at a Wednesday press conference that from 3 February only two African countries – Sengal and South Africa – could diagnose coronavirus, but most people would have the option of Friday.

“Countries that do not have the public health infrastructure, on the one hand, may have a problem with additional introductions that could go unnoticed,” Dr. said. John Brownstein, a medical professor, epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital at Harvard.

“And then, of course, that represents the possibilities for relocation to other places where people cannot predict.”

A doctor talks to a patient on Monday during his rounds at the ward of a quarantine zone in Wuhan. An expert says that the new corona virus will have a high “attack rate” if it spreads to other countries. (STR / AFP / Getty Images)

Kindrachuk, who worked during the Ebola outbreak in Liberia in West Africa, says there is cause for concern.

“There is still a high incidence of respiratory diseases and respiratory complications in the general population in many of these regions,” he said.

“Even things like flu are still a huge burden.”

But Kindrachuk says that corona virus is being taken seriously by health officials across Africa and that many countries are now better prepared than before the Ebola outbreak.

“They know what’s going on. They’re connected. They are looking for updates from the African CDC and from the WHO,” he said.

“I don’t want to say that they will be all right, but I think they will do everything they can to be prepared.”

What else can be done to stop the spread?

The WHO has stressed the need for global “solidarity” to tackle the spread of the corona virus and is requesting $ 675 million in funding for the next three months.

“Invest today, or pay more later,” Tedros said during a press conference on Wednesday. “(It) is a lot of money, but it is much less than the bill that we will encounter if we do not invest in the preparedness that we have now.”

If that window of opportunity is missed, there is the possibility that the virus becomes endemic – something that reappears on a seasonal basis.

Adalja says the new coronavirus would then join four others that regularly circulate worldwide – OC43 and 229E, HKU1 and NL63. Their symptoms include colds, pneumonia and upper respiratory tract infections.

“If you look at the route of the new corona virus outbreak, it also seems to follow some sort of seasonal virus pattern,” he said.

“We are about to think that there is a real possibility that this virus will spread in the community in a way that is comparable to the other coronaviruses.”

A medical staff member talks on her phone while she organizes the transfer of patients in Wuhan on January 26. Many developing countries are still struggling with the treatment of flu; experts fear that the corona virus could overwhelm them. (STR / AFP / Getty Images)

Influenza kills an estimated 290,000 to 650,000 people worldwide every year. Kindrachuk says that the public too often regards it as a relatively mild disease.

“But are we ready as a global population to tackle something that has such a big impact on our healthcare networks?” he said.

“All we can do is try to increase our ability to be prepared and responsive and also to understand that we are now connected as a global community – whether you like it or not.”

