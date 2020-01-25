What if Manchester United didn’t sign Eric Cantona from Leeds? No gull speech, no big goals, no kung fu kick and maybe no title

It was a pivotal moment in Manchester United history, but things could have taken a different course so easily.

Here talkSPORT.com asks what if Leeds United hadn’t sold Eric Cantona to their bitter rivals?

The history

Cantona and Man United were a perfect match. His arrival for £ 1.2m on 26 November 1992 coincided with winning their first four Premier League titles, having previously run without a league crown for 26 years.

Cantona’s presence not only had a major impact on the pitch, but also on the younger players who emerged from the famous United youth system. They all wanted to impress the Frenchman and their skills and attributes were improved on the training ground under the watchful eye of the Talisman striker.

“I remember Eric’s first day and after the training session was over, he asked for a goalkeeper, two junior players who were still there and a few soccer balls,” said coach Sir Alex Ferguson once.

According to Sir Alex Ferguson, Cantona’s commitment to education was unmatched

When word got around that the club’s new man wanted additional practice, the manager announced that more players were turning up and following his lead. “It was all because of Cantona’s work ethic and influence,” added Fergie.

Just before he became a Man United player, Cantona was a member, albeit briefly, of the well-oiled Leeds team that won the Red Devils title in 1991/92.

Although Leeds manager Howard Wilkinson scored a hat-trick in the Charity Shield against Liverpool at Wembley in 1992 and then scored the first Premier League hat-trick against Tottenham, he met his talented striker. It was a situation that turned out to be a stroke of luck for the other United States.

Ask any Man United fan who saw Cantona play and you will find it was a pleasure to see him. They loved his show and his pulled up collar around Old Trafford. He put it on.

Cantona is one of the most popular players in Man United history

That was not Wilkinson’s way. “He wanted his players to be disciplined and stick to a particular team pattern. Eric just didn’t fit, ”former Leeds chairman Bill Fotherby told manutd.com.

As the 1992/93 season began to fall, United struggled for results and needed a striker after Dion Dublin broke his leg in the summer.

And an hour on the phone with Fotherby was all it took to seal the £ 1.2m transfer.

Leeds had given his rivals a player who had changed the landscape of English football in favor of Man United.

The Frenchman made his debut in December 1992 and started another 21 games in which he scored nine goals. This was the beginning of a golden phase for the club. “Ooh ahh, Cantona” quickly established itself in Old Trafford and a hero was born.

“I played with him for two seasons and both times we won a title, the first almost single-handed,” said Gary Neville, who joined the senior team in the Cantona era.

Fergie, one of his biggest fans, seems to agree. “It was just his presence and ability to score and score,” he said.

Cantona’s decision to retire in May 1997 at the age of 30 was stunned by everyone and also left a big hole when Arsenal won the double while ending trophylos.

But what if Leeds didn’t sell it to Man United?

Remember he didn’t fit in Leeds, and it seems very doubtful that he would have inspired her at a time of rule if Cantona had stayed on Elland Road.

It was difficult for a number of managers to handle, and even a recommendation from Cantona’s former manager Michel Platini to Wilkinson warned him of his reputation.

However, Ferguson decided that gambling was worth it. The esteem in which he held Cantona is no exaggeration, and as important as the Frenchman was for Man United’s success, it is doubtful that he would have thrived without Ferguson’s leadership.

If Leeds hadn’t sent him to Old Trafford, it would not be unusual to think that the Frenchman would have spent the next few years jumping through clubs and grappling with everyone who had crossed his path like he did had done before.

Fergie described him as “the perfect player, in the perfect club at the perfect time”, while Fotherby believes the Old Trafford Supremo was not as strict as Wilkinson, which gave Cantona more freedom.

Would another manager have spoiled him like this?

It is doubtful that he would have joined someone like Arsenal who won the league in 1991. During this time, the equally strict Gunners boss George Graham bought functional players like John Jensen and replaced the talented Anders Limpar with Eddie McGoldrick.

Graeme Souness in Anfield was offered Cantona in 1991 but decided against signing a “problem gambler”.

On January 25, 1995, Cantona came across the scene of an attack on a Crystal Palace fan, who he claims had insulted him

Had Cantona not been sold to Man United, the main beneficiary would have been Aston Villa – and Matthew Simmons, the Palace fan with Cantona’s stud marks on his chest.

When he got there, United was eighth, seven points behind the pace after losing four games. Upon arrival, the team won 18, drew six and lost only two on the way to the title.

Without Cantona, Villa – which hit the Red Devils hard in 1992/93 – would most likely have taken first place.

In fact, Cantona won the championship every year, except for his arrival in England in 1992 and his retirement in 1997.

The only season in which he couldn’t get a medal for the title winner was in 1994/95 when United failed to beat West Ham in the last game. Cantona, who attacked the fan in one of the most extraordinary scenes of a soccer game, was banned in late January.

As always, this is only subjective, since nobody can really know what may or may not have happened.

“Sometimes people just move to a certain club at a certain time and become something they wouldn’t have had anywhere else,” said Fotherby.