[‘What In The World Can Be His Logic Of Being In This Race?’: Scarborough Says Bloomberg Inadvertently Assisting Sanders]

Joe Scarborough said he fails to see any rationale for Michael Bloomberg to keep in the 2020 Democratic key any extended.

As Morning Joe reviewed Pete Buttigieg’s conclusion to drop out of the race forward of Tremendous Tuesday, Scarborough reported the authentic cause for Bloomberg’s run was to cease progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders from clenching the Democratic nomination. After Scarborough pronounced Warren’s candidacy lifeless by indicating she’s “going nowhere,” he moved on by noting that Joe Biden is now in a place to challenge Sanders.

“There’s no one in The united states that thinks Michael Bloomberg is taking votes away from Bernie Sanders,” Scarborough explained. “What in the world can be his logic of remaining in this race when all he’s heading to do is just take votes absent from Bernie Sanders’ competition?”

Jonathan Lemire assessed that Bloomberg is aiming for a “convention play” with his marketing campaign, pointing to how his presidential adverts have been mainly targeted on promoting him in Tremendous Tuesday states. Lemire also pointed out that amongst Biden’s media tours and his article-South Carolina fundraising, the ex-veep’s campaign has located a next wind.

