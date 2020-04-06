What is a New Streaming Service, How to Watch for Free and Subscribe

If this protection period at home means that you are finished with Disney Plus and have watched almost all of Netflix, you will be happy to know that another streaming service full of new content has been launched. Quibi has been launched now in the US and Canada, and offers what he calls “film-quality shows designed for your mobile.” This includes shows starring Sophie Turner, Chrissy Teigen and Chance the Rapper, all of which you can watch for free for up to three months.

What is Quibi?

According to the website itself: “Got a few minutes? That’s all you need to be entertained, informed, and inspired. Launching this April, Quibi will present fresh content from today’s top talents – one quick bite at a time. Be prepared to create outdoor moments. ordinary with extraordinary fairy tales delivered directly to your cellphone. From everyday essentials to escape events, the next chapter will always be waiting. “

Streaming services have two quite unique features that are expected to attract customers. Each show and “film in its chapters” has installments that are 10 minutes or less. Although Netflix has experimented with short episodes on shows such as Special and Bonding, Quibi is the first platform to specialize in this short form content.

The second USP for the application is that each show is optimized for mobile display. Every show and movie on the streaming service has been filmed in both portraits and landscapes, and viewers can move from one view to another while watching.

Quibi is a new streaming service designed for smartphones

Quibi

How to subscribe

In accordance with its mobile-ready content, Quibi is currently only available as an application. Streaming services are now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. After downloading, viewers can fill in their details to see what the new streamer has to offer.

How much does Quibi cost

At present, this service has two subscription levels. Users can pay $ 4.99 per month to watch with advertisements or $ 7.99 to watch without advertisements. However, there are two ways that users can watch Quibi for free for three months or even a full year.

How to watch Quibi for free

Anyone who registers on Quibi.com before the end of April will get a free 90-day trial, which should (hopefully) mean free TV and movies for the entire period of protection at home.

T-Mobile customers, meanwhile, can get a full year of Quibi for free by registering on mytmobile.com or through the T-Mobile application. Customers with the following plans can get 365 days of free Quibi (per The Verge):

Customers with two or more Magenta voice channels and ONE plan;

Users with First Responder, Magenta Plus 55 and Military packages; and

Small businesses with up to 12 lines.

T-Mobile customers who already get free Netflix as part of their package can take advantage of this offer, but must choose the service they want after a year.

Quibi is available for download now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.