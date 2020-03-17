What is actually it like to audition for AC/DC?

It is March 2016. I am sitting down at home one particular night on the laptop, trawling by the typical social web pages and music webzines, when I get the ‘ping’ of a Facebook information. It’s some guy who functions for a promoter right here in Eire, and he is inquiring for my get in touch with details.

I tell him I don’t commonly give out this kind of details, but – swiftly realising that my buddies in Blackberry Smoke are enjoying a display in Dublin afterwards in the year and they are probably inquiring us to open up for them all over again – I give him the information and talk to him what its all about. He replies that an agent in Los Angeles is asking for my information. I am really positive at this point it truly is connected to Blackberry Smoke.

The subsequent morning I get up and check my e-mail, and guaranteed plenty of, there is an e-mail from an agent in LA, but the matter line is not what I’m expecting: “I am the agent for AC/DC”, while the e mail basically asks, “Can I contact you as before long as achievable?”

My head was racing, imagining “Fuck! Blackwater Conspiracy are gonna get to open up for AC/DC!”

I give him my amount and he phone calls me within minutes. Extended tale short, he tells me that Brian has experienced to ‘step away’ from AC/DC for health care explanations, and that Angus Younger would like me to come more than to the US for a little bit of a jam. Would I be intrigued?

6 days later on I am on a British Airways (initially class) flight to Atlanta. AC/DC ship a limo to pick me up, and convey me to a 5-star resort in downtown Atlanta. The AC/DC tour manager is there waiting around, and points out to me that the following early morning he will occur by and select me up at 11am. We are going to go to the rehearsal room and just take it from there.

This was all a little bit of a whirlwind, and I did not actually get a opportunity to get nervous about the complete point. Up coming early morning comes, I get picked up, and on the way the tour supervisor explains that the backline techs will get me hooked up with an in-ear process and we are going to jam a several music before the band get there.

We get to the rehearsal area in downtown Atlanta and in we go. The halls of the rehearsal room are lined with AC/DC flight conditions, and we wander by way of a set of double doorways on to the audio phase.

It’s fundamentally AC/DC’s stadium phase set up: a wall of Marshall amps, and Chris Slade’s immaculate Rock Or Bust tour package separating the amps. Trace (Angus’s guitar tech) introduces himself and will get me set up with in-ears, and we just take a speedy operate as a result of Back again In Black to look at quantity stages. All is good.

A couple minutes afterwards Cliff Williams , Chris Slade and Stevie Younger all appear into the rehearsal home and introduce by themselves, and thank me for coming more than. I am chatting to Chris Slade for a bit, as we have a mutual pal in Ireland.

A few minutes later on Angus comes in. Now I am fucking nervous! He comes above straight absent and suggests, “Hi Phil, I am Angus. Thanks for coming over. I enjoy it!”

Soon after a swift cup of tea (rock’n’roll, eh?) Angus places his guitar on and asks me, “What music do you want to commence with?”

The setlist for the Rock Or Bust tour is on the drum riser, and I request if we can start off with Hell Ain’t A Lousy Position To Be. The subsequent 6 several hours are spent heading by means of the overall setlist for the tour, with tea/smoke breaks every single four or 5 music. It is really all very calm and chilled. Angus made me come to feel really comfortable, and throughout tea breaks would chat freely and notify humorous tales. He advised me he experienced uncovered me via my old band Million Greenback Reload, but that he seriously likes Blackwater Conspiracy as well! Who knew!?

He produced it very clear that there was a few of fellas that he experienced in for a several tunes more than the earlier week, and that I was the very last male besides for 1 more the following week. He questioned me if I’d come again the pursuing working day and do it once more. That blew me away, and I took it as a beneficial indicator.

He asked me to assume of an AC/DC song I might truly like to do. The subsequent day I told him If You Want Blood was my favourite AC/DC song. He manufactured a position of performing that music a couple of instances that day, even while he mentioned they hadn’t performed it for years.

The volume and electric power of AC/DC in a rehearsal area on a entire phase location is unbelievable. And each individual a person of those people 14 Marshall cabs on Angus’s facet of the stage is hooked up and blaring at total tilt.

Just after a whirlwind few times in a rehearsal area with AC/DC, I was on my way again to Northern Eire, sitting in 1st course reflecting on the 40+ songs I got to sing with AC/DC in Atlanta.

Angus built it crystal clear that he would be in get hold of the subsequent 7 days. Accurate to his term he sent an e-mail a week afterwards thanking me for coming more than to The us and advised me that he liked my voice and that he and the band relished rehearsals with me.

Certainly he described the smaller simple fact that Axl Rose was gonna fill in for the relaxation of the tour, but if there had been any demonstrates I wanted to attend I would be welcomed as a guest.

Certain adequate we went to the London present at the Olympic Stadium and the New York City gig at Madison Square Back garden. The whole nine yards: backstage, hospitality and many others.

All I can say is that Angus and all of the band and crew are the nicest people at any time, treating me with the utmost friendliness and regard. It truly is four decades later on and I nonetheless maintain in get hold of with the AC/DC camp.

I have been quite lucky in my rock’n’roll adventures: actively playing large festivals, touring, opening for some large bands, and usually getting to make new music with my mates.

But…

There is no sensation in the environment that will ever defeat Angus Young asking, “Wanna do Highway To Hell, Phil?”

Standing in Avatar Studios in Atlanta, Georgia when that opening riff from Freeway To Hell is played on that black Gibson SG Angus uses.

Singing the very first verse and turning my head to the left and seeing Angus Young two feet away while I rip into that refrain with AC/DC. That sensation? I will get it to my grave.

AC/DC are my favorite all-time band, and to get to commit a several times with them and sing with them was an unbelievable expertise.

Blackwater Conspiracy's Two Tails & The Dirty Truth Of Enjoy & Revolution is out now.