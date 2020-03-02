what-is-actually-new-and-black-on-netflix?-it-is-really-march-madness,-so-welcome-to-the-room-jam!

House Jam (1996) Screenshot: Warner Bros. Pictures (YouTube )

Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now for the reason that we have got yet another month of Netflix’s Powerful Black Lead content for y’all!

For the sports activities lovers, March signifies madness—also identified as college basketball. If you’re in a hoopin’ temper, Michael Jordan’s foray into the Looney Tunes globe, Area Jam, is now on Netflix. (Also, if you’re like me and nonetheless confused as to why the sequel is going on, you can just hop into some superior ol’ nostalgia.) If you’re nonetheless feenin’ for some football post-Super Bowl, All American: Season two will be dropping on March 17.



Nevertheless Black Heritage Thirty day period is above for the calendar year, that does not signify March will be any a lot less black or potent. We’ve obtained black classics like Harlem Evenings and Mo’ Money dropping in the third month of the yr.



For all those who want to revisit what many screenwriter industry experts have dubbed the excellent screenplay, The Shawshank Redemption is at this time offered. In 10 words and phrases, Morgan Freeman’s Red encapsulated the ache and frustration of remaining a item of the cruel prison industrial sophisticated, especially in regards to the political farce known as “rehabilitation” in parole hearings: “To inform you the truth, I do not give a shit.”

Speaking of Freeman, The Tale of God With Morgan Freeman: Season 2 is also readily available to stream.

Also, March marks Women’s Record Thirty day period and there’s some black women of all ages written content to celebrate these kinds of as Normally a Bridesmaid (prepared by Yvette Nicole Brown), which is readily available now, and Self Built: Influenced by the Daily life Madam CJ Walker, starring Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and set to be launched on March 20.

‘Til following month, family members!