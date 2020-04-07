What is Archewell? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Launch New Charity and Welfare Websites

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their new project would “do something important” and took its name from the same Greek word as their son Archie.

They plan welfare websites, emotional support groups, and multi-media educational material as they rebuild their empire.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned to postpone the launch for their large non-profit organization, but after details began to leak through legal papers they released initial statements.

Archewell borrows his name from Arche, which means the source of action in Greek, reflects their desire to make a difference in the world.

They used the same inspiration when deciding on a name for their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who is one year old next month.

Concerns About the Security Arrangements of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Read more

The new organization will replace the SussexRoyal brand, which became inactive when they left as aristocrats who worked earlier in the month.

In a statement to the British Daily Telegraph, they said: “Before SussexRoyal, the idea of ​​Arche – a Greek word meaning the source of action emerged.

“We are connected to this concept for a charitable organization that we hope to build one day, and that is the inspiration for our son’s name.

“To do something meaningful, to do something important. Archewell is a name that combines ancient words for power and action, and others that generate deep resources that each of us must use.”

They suggested this announcement could later give way to a much larger opening when they added: “We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visited Bondi beach on 19 October 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

Samir Hussein / Pool

The couple want to form their own charity and make educational films, podcasts and books as part of efforts to organize themselves in the US.

They initially moved to Canada as they prepared for the last days of their duties as members of the working British royal family.

However, they moved to Los Angeles at the end of March when the coronavirus pandemic caused lockouts and travel restrictions around the world.

Prince Harry and Markle said they intended to keep their plans a secret to avoid drawing attention from the war against the virus.

However, rare details of their new project appeared in legal papers submitted in the US last month.

Duke and Duchess said: “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to overcome the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information being revealed, we feel compelled to share stories about how this happened.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrived to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on 7 March 2020 in London, England.

Simon Dawson – WPA Pool / Getty

Their announcement came after the special broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II, where she tried to ignite the war spirit in her country.

With festive words that made many people cry, the 93-year-old said: “We will succeed, and that success will be ours.

“We must console that while we still have more to survive, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our family again, we will meet again.

“But for now, I thank you and warm regards to all of you.”