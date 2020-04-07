What is Archewell? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Launch New Charity and Welfare Websites

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
23
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their new project would “do something important” and took its name from the same Greek word as their son Archie.

They plan welfare websites, emotional support groups, and multi-media educational material as they rebuild their empire.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned to postpone the launch for their large non-profit organization, but after details began to leak through legal papers they released initial statements.

Archewell borrows his name from Arche, which means the source of action in Greek, reflects their desire to make a difference in the world.

They used the same inspiration when deciding on a name for their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who is one year old next month.

