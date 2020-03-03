[what-is-‘close-contact’-with-covid-19?-former-wellness-minister-dzulkefly-clarifies]

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly speaks in the course of a media meeting on the 2019 novel coronavirus at the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Section in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March three — Former health and fitness minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad sought to allay problem currently amongst people fearing they may perhaps have been exposed to the coronavirus illness (Covid-19) via vicarious make contact with with an contaminated Khazanah Nasional govt.

The individual, who is also a director with the City Improvement Authority, was at an appreciation celebration for an outgoing minister and his deputy on February 27.

The latter two ended up prominent in the country’s political turmoil very last week and experienced been existing at various places with political leaders, lawmakers, and media workers.

Though no lengthier keeping the Health and fitness portfolio, Dzulkefly yet stepped up to offer clarification on his personal Facebook web site.

“Despite the political turmoil that has stifled the country’s restoration, I am nonetheless identified as to provide this data,” Dzulkefly mentioned.

“Briefly, the definition of close contact is an unique remaining in six feet (two metres) of a particular person constructive for Covid-19 for an extended time period (no considerably less than two hours).”

The former minister acknowledged that quite a few will have to be anxious to know this as they have been in make contact with with the ex-minister and his previous deputy.

Yesterday, Wellness director-normal Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that the former minister and deputy minister have so considerably analyzed adverse for Covid-19 and mentioned get in touch with tracing with regards to the infected executive were being continuing.

Malaysia’s confirmed Covid-19 situations remained at 29 yesterday.