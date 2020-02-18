[What is completely wrong with PTMP and PSI? — Joshua Woo]

FEBRUARY 18 — I consider the tale in South China Morning Write-up (SCMP) on February 15, 2020 and the letter from Kua Kia Soong have been misinformed relating to the Penang Transport Learn Plan (PTMP) and Penang South Islands (PSI) assignments.

They are misinformed by a team known as Penang Forum, consisting of non-governmental organisation (NGO) users and Opposition political leaders from parties this sort of as PAS.

Not all NGOs are in opposition to the ruling federal government but all Opposition leaders are, by the virtue of their political ambition. Nevertheless, when an NGO has consistently shown anti-government diatribe, it gets obvious that there is something additional beneath the surface.

Penang Discussion board has evolved more than the yrs from a constructive NGO to an Opposition-affiliated — if not infiltrated — entity. This is most obvious from their protests in opposition to almost all of the point out-initiated projects in Penang.

Though the Penang governing administration, led by Pakatan Harapan coalition, is major the point out into a world-course competitive and superior-profits city, these NGOs feel to be trying their greatest to change Penang into Kelantan.

Evidently, some of these NGOs have shed their eligibility to receive grants from intercontinental bodies when Penang in specific and Malaysia in general have emerged out of the ‘Third World’ group. Is that a drive for those NGOs to see Penang keep on being in a ‘Third World’ state?

The PTMP and PSI have come to be these NGOs’ key complaints in opposition to the Penang federal government, so a great deal so that they organised a forum with a string of speakers attacking these initiatives. But, what is improper with PTMP and PSI?

The NGOs alleged that these tasks absence know-how, but what they actually wished was to force for their own perspective to be regarded as “expertise”.

I as soon as sat in a emphasis-team session with three transportation gurus presenting a few different proposals to handle Penang’s site visitors woes. A person argued for on-floor tram, one for Bus Swift Transit (BRT), and another one for Light-weight Rail Transit (LRT). It is hence improper for those people NGOs to converse as if there is only one abilities look at on the issue.

On top of that, the PTMP’s LRT and PSI have been vouched for respectively by Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor and professor of transportation engineering, Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah and eminent economist these as the chairman of Khazanah Exploration Institute, Dr Nungsari A. Radhi.

Ahmad Farhan has remarked that the LRT “is critical and urgently needed for Penang,” whilst Dr Nungsari has mentioned that the PSI “is a correctly rational financial undertaking for a spot like Penang.”

These are popular and professional specialists whom those people NGOs, SCMP, and Kua Kia Soong have overlooked.

The NGOs have also alleged that the PTMP and PSI are jobs that were adopted by point out govt to benefit developers. This is mistaken.

Individuals initiatives went as a result of open tender in the form of request-for-proposal, a method applied by the Globe Financial institution and United Nations. The current PTMP was the final result of an evaluation around six distinct proposals by KPMG and hundreds of stakeholder engagement sessions.

In truth, the boost of the believed price for PTMP from RM27 billion to RM46 billion came from those people stakeholder engagement sessions that asked for transportation infrastructures this sort of as LRT, monorail, and longer BRT to be built on the mainland.

By wanting to smear these assignments, people NGOs emphasize only the cost boost but disguise the rationale powering the increment. That is why the article in SCMP and by Kua Kia Soong make no mention of this — misinformed by the NGOs.

I employed to believe that this sort of smear campaign was only carried out by the existing Opposition political events, right up until I arrived throughout Penang Discussion board.

The open up tender technique did not close with the PTMP. The PSI is at present heading by means of a learn layout opposition involving different globally renowned planners and architects doing work hand-in-hand with neighborhood firms to deliver the most effective proposal that will profit Penang in the extensive-run.

So, what is mistaken with PTMP and PSI?

They are definitely not ideal ideas, there will be affect, and mitigation measures will have to have to be in position to address those.

Nevertheless, they are game-changer infrastructures that will route Penang’s foreseeable future. And Penang Discussion board and Opposition politicians will carry on to collaborate to do their very best to reduce that from happening.

Joshua Woo is a former councillor with the Seberang Perai Council.

This is the personal view of the author or publication and does not essentially characterize the views of Malay Mail.