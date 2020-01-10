What is freezing rain? How to Prepare for an Ice Storm

Loading...

When the freezing rain is forecast, people tend to panic, and it’s easy to see why. Ice storms can break power lines, cut down trees and make roads dangerous.

Freezing rain is the main component of an ice storm and that’s how it is: freezing rain is rain that freezes on contact with a frozen surface. If you are on your way to an ice storm, here are some tips from AccuWeather to help you prepare:

Make sure you have working flashlights and weather radios, which will come in handy if you lose energy.

You’ll want to let your faucets drip. Longer freezing temperatures can burst your home’s pipes, but running a small amount of water is one way to prevent this.

For many, losing energy means losing heat. If you fall into this category, have extra blankets and clothing on hand if necessary.

Stock up on non-perishable food, bottled water and necessary medications.

