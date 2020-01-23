What is in a record? In Missouri’s Best 54 Free Throw Series Ever National sport

Few sports situations are as fearful, disturbing and intimidating as the free throw in basketball.

It’s hardly scary on the surface. It is an unguarded 15-foot shot, an unhindered attempt to score in a sport that rarely takes advantage of this opportunity in open play. It is as simple as possible.

But basketball is a fast-paced game by nature. Bad shots interrupt this speed and immediately put a player, whether ready or not, in the spotlight. Add external factors – screaming fans, nervousness, frustration, etc., to name a few – and a handle, a routine slip, or a distraction can upset the shooter.

When all eyes are suddenly on the taker in the arena, the free throw becomes the loneliest game in basketball. It is an ability to deal with the foul efficiently and it is not easy.

Even though Missouri’s men’s basketball trumps due to its current defeat in three games, its new place in NCAA Division I is the record book for the most consecutive free throws in the course of the Tigers’ defeats in Alabama and against Texas A&M achieved – is an outstanding and remarkable achievement when it comes to staying cool, calm and relaxed.

Coach Cuonzo Martin and his crew would probably have exchanged NCAA immortality for a few more wins. Still, Martin understood that what was done on Saturday and Tuesday was historical.

“A trip you go through is painful, but it was a pleasure,” said Martin. “These guys did something that will go down in history, but everyone will say that they wanted to win the game more than anything. But we have to keep going. “

Missouri’s record streak of 54 consecutive free throws ended with striker Mitchell Smith missing the chance to end the game against the Aggies with 29.5 seconds remaining. This broke the previous 50 record set by a Wake Forest led by Chris Paul in 2004-05. Ironically, the series of demon deacons ended late in a close game when Taron Downey missed a chance to break a 76-76 tie and had four seconds remaining in the regular game against Florida State on January 18, 2005.

Nine different players contributed to the Tiger series, with Dru Smith (16 vs 16) carrying the heaviest part of the load. Mitchell Smith (9 for 9), Xavier Pinson (9 for 9), Torrence Watson (7 for 7), Mark Smith (4 for 4), Reed Nikko (4 for 4) and Tray Jackson (2 for 2) followed. , Javon Pickett (2 for 2) and Kobe Brown (1 for 1). With the 54 series, Missouri’s cumulative free throw percentage in the season improved to 77.4%, making it 16th place in the country.

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said after the game that Missouri led the country in free throw factor and that Mitchell Smith hadn’t missed a free throw throughout the season. He’s a little off the mark – the Tigers have been the ninth in the country since New Year’s – but shooting 82% and being the best foul-shooting team in the Southeastern Conference since the beginning of the year is nothing to downplay.

“I saw the game in Alabama and restricted my use of social media during the season. I didn’t know when I saw the game that they were 31 for 31, ”said Williams. “So you know, I’m studying the game and I think they make a lot of free throws.” So I started keeping up with it. I don’t think (Smith) missed a free throw all year round when I fill in the staff and look at the cumulative statistics, do I? “

But what exactly is part of an unprecedented series of consecutive free throws?

According to experts and sports scientists, it’s more about what you think than how you shoot. In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sports Psychology in 2009, scientists Amy Gooding and Frank L. Gardner analyzed the free-throw routines of 17 Division I basketball players, as well as the percentages from training and games that involved a player’s mindfulness arrives at the foul limit.

They found that the study players had an average free throw percentage of 80.7% in the isolated, controlled areas of the practice room. In games where external factors such as human noise and fatigue could play a larger role, the percentages of the same players dropped to an average of 67.8%.

Dr. Hal Wissel, a former NCAA head coach and NBA assistant coach who retired in 2007 after 43 years as a coach, has published two books and conducted basketball mini camps worldwide as a renowned ball shooting specialist. When he spoke to the Missourian on the phone on Wednesday, he noticed that the key to high-quality free-throw shooting was in the right attitude.

“It’s a combination of mental and mechanical thinking,” said Wissel, who most recently worked with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors in 2007 as a player development assistant. And how do you get trust? It starts in practice. But if you work on it in practice, you have to be successful in games. When it comes to trust, you always want to be positive. Over 3½ balls fit into the rim, most people don’t notice. “

Usually, hitting free throws at a constant rate means winning basketball. In a separate study by the International Journal of Performance Analysis of Sport, which analyzed the performance factors that determine the outcome of basketball games, a team of scientists found that three-point, free throws, and defense responses were most correlated with the winning teams in a study of 54 various Euroleague games in 2007.

As for Missouri in the SEC game, being the leader in free throws did not correlate with wins.

The Tigers are currently 1-5 in the conference and were just two places above the last place in the table before the league games on Wednesday. For whatever reason, Missouri’s confidence and serenity from a distance of 15 feet has not expanded to half the court: According to KenPom, the tigers only ranked 11th in the league (of 14 teams) in SEC games Regarding attack efficiency and effective percentage of field gates and offensive share of sales.

Martin remains confident that the shots from the field will eventually sink like the shots from the charity strip. But since the tigers sit in the 3-point range (national 279) with an average of 30.7% for about half their season, time runs out.

“You see that they fall in practice. In practice we make hard blows, in practice deep blows, all types of lenses … all types of blows, ”said Martin. “I think again, if we keep pushing the ball, the 3-point shot will fall because most of the body’s defenses will loosen when you get to the edge.”