What is Japan’s next food trend? Pork could finally be pulled

Smoky, juicy and tender enough to pull your fingers apart, Pulled Pork is an American grill classic. However, the typical Mediterranean dish is still a rarity in Japan, where the slowly cooked pork has not yet had any notable success with Japanese gourmets.

For this reason, it was a pleasant surprise for Jonathan Levin, owner of The San Franciscan Restaurant at Fatz, when his pulled pork sandwich was touted as the next “big thing”.

“Do I think it will be the next tapioca? No,” says the 38-year-old about the recent enthusiasm for Taiwanese bubble tea. “It takes a lot of time and space to prepare good pork, which is difficult to get in Japan. But you might see a pulled pork sandwich that is sold in convenience stores, “he says.” And that’s good for us because we’re going to take the time and we have the space. If you want to eat real pork, we have it. “

To prepare the dish, Levin rubs two kilograms of shoulder meat (Boston Butt) with various spices and leaves them in the fridge overnight. The pork is then smoked for nine to 12 hours before being shredded with a set of meat claws.

He serves his pulled pork sandwich, where it is topped with coleslaw or served alone, accompanied by two homemade barbecue sauces – a sweet-spicy Memphis-style sauce and a spicy vinegar-based sauce from eastern North Carolina.

Before Levin opened his American restaurant in Kichijoji, a popular business and residential area in western Tokyo, two years ago, he operated a small burger shop called Fatz’s in neighboring Koenji. His name was a nod to Katz’s, the famous deli in New York’s Lower East Side.

“At first, I wanted to do a Jewish deli like Katz’s, but the type of sandwich I wanted to make with huge chunks of pastrami would have cost (about) 3,000 yen, and Japan wasn’t quite ready for that type of sandwich. ” he says.

Instead, he took advantage of the growing popularity of gourmet hamburgers, grilled American beef patties and served them alongside a selection of craft beers and milkshakes.

Grill master: Fatz ‘The San Franciscan chef Shunske Asaka (left) with owner Jonathan Levin. | Courtesy of FATZ

However, due to the limited space available, he was unable to offer his customers his favorite dish: barbecuing. He started looking for a larger venue and closed Fatz after a six-year term in October 2017. Levin opened Fatz’s The San Franciscan together with his chef Shunske Asaka in February 2018. In addition to its typical burgers and barbecue staples, Levin also serves tacos, burritos, and a variety of dishes inspired by the Bay Area trends.

Levin’s penchant for slow roasting stems from his background. His mother’s family is from North Carolina, a respected grill bastion with a long tradition of cooking pork.

“They have cows in Texas, so beef is the main thing. In North Carolina, they raise pigs so you can have a whole pig and grill it for a day, break it up and let pork go, ”he says.

Levin was born in Tokyo and is fluent in Japanese. His grandparents were Methodist missionaries to the United Church of Christ in Japan, who first arrived in Japan in 1952. His grandfather David L. Swain also worked as a publisher and translator of books, including the “Hiroshima Notes” by Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe.

Levin moved to California at 5 and returned to Japan at 10. After graduating from the American School in Japan, he lived in San Francisco for several years and studied music business. At 24, he returned to Japan and worked for record labels before venturing into gastronomy.

While its burgers were already known to gourmets, the pulled pork sandwich did not look good until the summer of 2018 in Popeye, a well-known men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine. Levin was soon approached by Heinz Japan, the domestic branch of the American food giant, which was interested in selling ready-made pork for cafes and other restaurants.

“We wanted us to distribute pork together in Japan. … We had study sessions with journalists and did a whole range of advertising activities. We then started to get noticed and to be in more magazines and on TV, ”he says.

Although it’s still hard to get, there are a number of restaurants in the capital that offer the real deal. Smokehouse in Shibuya and Hatos Bar in Nakameguro have been offering pulled pork for many years, while Toyoda’s Cheese Steak in Hatagaya has been producing delicious and affordable Philadelphia cheesesteak and pulled pork sandwiches.

Perhaps due to growing national interest in the dish, Dakota Rustic Table, a burger shop in Kobe, held a rally of “war” stamps against pork between September 1 and October 31 last year, encouraging customers to make sandwiches of to visit and sample 12 restaurants across the western Kansai region.

“Would I like to expand? Sure, ”says Levin of his business prospects.

“I might want to make a grill restaurant, maybe a Mexican restaurant, and maybe a place that only has hamburgers. That is the dream, but first we have to get this place going. The pulled pork is easy (take off) and in Japan there is definitely a place for pulled pork. “

Santa Fe B1-A, Kichijoji Honcho 2-25-12, Musashino, Tokyo 180-0004; 0422-692-532; www.fatzs.jp; Open from 11:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (L.O.); next train station Kichijoji; Non smoking; Main cards accepted; English menu; Spoken english