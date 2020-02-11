What is Jason Kenney really up to here?

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

Teck-savvy: The House of Commons is not in session this week, meaning the proxy parliamentary war over Teck Resources’ proposal on the border oil sands ended on Twitter. Witness Tory MP Michelle Rempel Garner and liberal MP Julie Dabrusin Strike the enemy in a fight that practically doesn’t compromise for their purposes. The cabinet, which promised a decision on the $ 20 billion mine by the end of the month, is reportedly still divided.

CBC News received a letter from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney that warnsdevastating effects”In the province in the event Frontier is rejected. Kenney warned of such a move “that could bring boiling alienation to a boiling point.” Then he gave a small dose of appreciation, adding that Western discontent is “something I know your government has been paying attention to since the elections.” also admitted last week that the days of fossil fuels are counted.

West ho: Now, add another trip to Alberta to the ongoing list of cabinet ministers heading west. Finance Bill Morneau was in Calgary yesterday to talk about the growth of an economy that “works for everyone.” The words trans mountain didn’t even appear in the Economic Club of Canada’s event description, but Morneau’s own press release focused almost exclusively on the benefits of the state’s pipeline expansion.

environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…1007 & lang = DE Even further west, a keynote speech will be given today at the “Sustainable Business Summit” 2020 GLOBE Forum, I don’t know if the minister will take part in “GLOBE After Dark”, a late night party where the three decades of the summit are celebrated with “big deals, big ideas and big impact”. Tomorrow Wilkinson has planned an announcement for the politically popular festival Plastic pollution ban,

It is a rare Canadian politician who wants the words SNC-Lavalin stay with them. Stephen Maher wrote in Macleans and connected the dots between Peter MacKay and a powerful lobbyist who supports his campaign, William Pristanski, The two have known each other for decades and Pristanski’s impressive list of customers has blossomed all the time. A few years ago, he added a global construction giant to this squad that had major legal problems – and played a key role in persuading the federal government to pass a deferred law enforcement law.

When MacKay ran for him Progressive conservatives Pristanski chaired the campaign in 2003. In the years that followed, the couple “played ice hockey together and crossed in the files advertised by Pristanski,” Maher writes. The official word is that Pristanski doesn’t play a role in the MacKay leadership campaign, but party insiders say he’s right in the middle of the action.

Commands remain set: Eight years after the government started an argument with a beloved farmer Frank MeyersThe Canadian forces eventually expropriated his family’s land for a new specialty training facility and decided to stay at the original base outside of Ottawa – a decision that is not too surprising. (We know you love links to maps, but if you use all of the “No Photography” signs on the perimeter fence, it seems to be a national security threat to keep your eyes on the Google Streetview cameras. Note: Go west from this point.)

When it comes to Venezuela, Canada is on the wrong side of the coup: Writing in macleans, Andray Domise finds a strong echo of recent Haitian history in Canada’s approach to today’s Venezuela. He says liberal support for Juan Guaidó, Venezuela’s controversial leader, whom you refer to as the interim president, although he has never campaigned for this position in the sheer ruse to actually support human rights abroad. “

Ottawa is pushing ahead with its latest commitments for 2019 Student loan reform, Unless hell breaks loose in public consultations, the Federal Government will rewrite the rules so that students who take six months off leave their studies don’t accidentally pay interest on their loans (which is currently a result). In spring, the Auditor General is expected to report on “financial support for students” in not entirely independent news. This is almost never good news for someone under the microscope.

It feels like Avril in Fevrier: Today Minister of Innovation Navdeep Bains will open the Autonomous Vehicle Research and Intelligence Lab (AVRIL) at the University of Waterloo. It is rumored that the qualification for new hires includes “independent and self-employed” as a prerequisite.