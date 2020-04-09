What is Jon and Kate Gosselin Mady’s daughter doing now?

Mady Gosselin underwent many life changes in 2019, a feeling she touched on a New Year’s Eve. “2019: It was a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year, but it was also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable and full of achievements that I’m so proud of,” he said. “It’s all about balance, I guess Happy New Year! Here it is in 2020 it’s cooler and crazier.”

It’s possible that these trials and tribulations will inspire Mady to strengthen the relationship she has with her mom, as the source explains to In Touch Weekly, “Kate [Gosselin] and Mady are much better.” “They love each other, but Mady won’t mind if her mother didn’t comment on her social media posts just because she wants her identity. She doesn’t want to be associated with her mother’s real show and drama.”

Speaking of the drama, the student still doesn’t talk to dad Jon Gosselin since October 2019. Jon told In Touch Weekly that, although the twin texts were about their birthdays, he made a conscious decision to give them space after they complained. in interviews. “You have to have your own relationships to understand sometimes what’s going on in relationships,” he said.

So what is it about Mady? Friends should wait and see.