[What is likely on with Riqui Puig at Barcelona?]

Image by Pedro Salado/High-quality Activity Pictures/Getty Images

The midfielder is struggling for video game time beneath Quique Setien

Quique Setien’s arrival at Barcelona in January felt like a breath of refreshing air and appeared really excellent news for Riqui Puig.

The Barca starlet hadn’t made a single appearance for the initial team in 2019-20 beneath Ernesto Valverde and stated in November he could have to make a choice on his future.

And then arrived Setien who was explained to be a huge enthusiast of Puig and used his unveiling to make clear he “will make a exclusive hard work to just take treatment of Barca’s kids” and that “they will get the chance if they should have it.”

Setien then proceeded to connect with up Riqui for his to start with training session with the new staff. Cue smiles all around and optimism that at last a single of the club’s most exciting youthful players would get a probability to establish himself in the 1st crew:

El barcelonismo pic.twitter.com/CREPKJdciH — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 14, 2020

Matters seemed even additional promising when Puig manufactured his 1st appearance of the year for the to start with crew as a substitute in Setien’s very first recreation in cost, the 1- gain above Granada at Camp Nou.

It was a good demonstrating from the starlet as well:

Riqui Puig done additional passes (35) than any other Granada participant in Barcelona’s 1- acquire… and he arrived on in the 71st minute. La Masia design and style. pic.twitter.com/xVHFz7R8jw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 19, 2020

But which is been about it for the youngster beneath Setien. His only other appearance in La Liga has been as a extremely late sub against Levante. He’s played a complete of 22 minutes in the Spanish major flight so considerably in 2019-20.

Puig did see activity time in the Copa del Rey but struggled at UD Ibiza, as did the whole workforce, and didn’t aspect at all in the one- defeat to Athletic.

Setien has been asked about Puig in his press conferences this time but has been really imprecise in his responses as to why the 20-calendar year-outdated has not observed more game time.

In an job interview with La Vanguardia ahead of El Clasico the Barca boss mentioned Puig is terrific on the ball but requires to make improvements to his defensive do the job. He also said:

“Football has turn into complex and it is no for a longer period excellent more than enough just to be a fantastic participant, you can be someone who unbalances defences likely ahead but you have to have the capacity to protect, do the job and go through conditions.”

But it’s not as if Barcelona’s midfield has been functioning properly this period. The club are struggling to get the greatest out of Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal has played on both of those flanks with various levels of results and Arthur’s campaign has been disrupted by injuries.

Puig’s foreseeable future looked genuinely bright below Setien but has merely fizzled out since. He proceeds to teach regularly with the very first team, as do a selection of other Barca B stars, but it’s not apparent when his upcoming prospect to impress will arrive.