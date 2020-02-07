What is Pep Guardiola’s best XI at Man City’s best start XI? No place for John Stones, Leroy Sane or Riad Mahrez

Pep Guardiola changes his Man City team regularly and can often afford to do so because of his extensive resources.

Predicting your team from week to week can be difficult, and this constant tinkering has been crucial to their recent success.

The Pep Guardiola team are 22 points behind leaders Liverpool

City has been relentless in the past two seasons when they won Premier League titles twice in a row.

They collected 198 points in these two campaigns and won the championship title in Liverpool last season with 14 consecutive wins.

City will not make three Premier League titles in a row as the Reds will break many records along the way with a 22 point lead.

Sometimes Guardiola seemed to be unsure of his best team, while the same cannot be said for Liverpool.

You often know exactly who Jürgen Klopp chooses, not that it matters to teams that are actually trying to stop them.

But with Man City, there have been astonishing 76 Start XI changes this season. So who would make their top 11?

Here at talkSPORT.com we looked through his squad and selected his best start XI.

goalkeeper

There is no real competition for Ederson in the Man City squad.

Claudio Bravo is the substitute goalkeeper, but far from the level of the Brazilian.

Ederson has a great shot stop, but he also plays from behind, which is critical to the way they play.

He is often found outside his box and also sweeps long balls over his defense.

Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League

defense

City missed Aymeric Laporte because the central defender suffered a serious knee injury at the beginning of the season. The Frenchman is the best defender the current Premier League champion has, and his best pair of middle defenders is Laporte with Nicolas Otamendi.

Fernandinho helped out, while City coped with injury issues, while John Stones was inconsistent at best.

The full-back was a problem again this season as Joao Cancelo, a £ 60m player, was unable to seal his place on the team.

Kyle Walker was the best right-back while Oleksandr Zinchenko was the best on the other side.

The Aymeric Laporte in Manchester City has been out since August

midfield

Rodri signed at Atletico Madrid for £ 62.8m in the summer and blended seamlessly with the City team and the Guardiola system.

Fernandinho is soon celebrating his 35th birthday, but is still one of the best players in the Premier League. He was forced to defend this season, but the pairing of Rodri and Fernandinho is one of the best in the league.

It only seems to be a matter of time before Phil Foden gets into the starting lineup, probably as soon as Fernandinho leaves, but he’s not quite there yet.

Fernandinho has been out of position this season in Man City

attack

The city is spoiled for choice with attack options and depths in every position. Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best players in the Premier League and has 15 more assists than anyone else.

Raheem Sterling suffered a slight drop in form after failing to score in all competitions in his last eight games, but has already scored 24 goals this season.

Raheem Sterling has scored 24 goals for Man City this season

Leroy Sane has been injured all season, but would still lag behind Sterling due to the form in which he showed this campaign.

On the right side, Bernardo Silva is often preferred to Riyad Mahrez and is the all-rounder.

Sergio Aguero continues to show why he is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, scoring 16 goals despite several injuries due to injuries.

Gabriel Jesus is a more than capable MP but fails to appear despite having scored nine league goals this season.

The best start of Man City XI