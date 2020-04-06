What is Quibi? New application startup applications, revisions

Quibi, a mobile streaming video service that aims to provide viewers with “fast bites” content, is being noticed by critics who point out the mistake of starting an “on-the-go” while “no one is moving”.

Quibi Founders Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg They market the app as a service that offers subscribers “quick bites” and “big stories”, but because people don’t leave the house in the midst of the corona pandemic, some see the feature only for mobile as a “switch”.

A review from The Verge’s Chris Welch “There’s no TV app that has already come out as a clear deal for some of the people I’ve talked to – especially now that everyone’s home for so much of the day,” he said.

“Quibi’s whole point of sale is that it’s perfect for viewing on the go … But the app starts at a time when millions of people are isolated at home trying to escape the stressful critical news whenever possible. I can’t speak. for you, but my instinct is always to go for the biggest screen I have at my disposal to take a break from the world “, he continued.

Quartz described the service as “Netflix, but smaller. TikTok, but with more celebrities,” as each video in the app is less than ten minutes and incredibly asteroid, but also noted that “because of the corona pandemic … no one it’s moving right now. “

Quibi Technology Director Rob Post He expressed concern at a briefing last week: “I’m finding something like this with the day I’m working now, I’m looking to take short breaks more than ever.”

“I think our use case is in the meantime, whether you’re on the move or not. I think more than ever, our use case is consistent,” the Post said.

An Engadget review, however, claimed that the content was not good enough to compete with streaming powerhouses.

“And after a few days with the app starting today, I can’t say I’m impressed,” said Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar. “Sure, Katzenberg and the crew managed to bring some professional” quick bites “of entertainment on cell phones, but the looks I’ve seen aren’t as compelling as anything about Netflix or Hulu.

NBC’s Dylan Byers “I haven’t seen enough unique or innovative planning to convince me that a critical mass of people will spend $ 4.99 a month (or $ 7.99 without ads) to sign up for the service.”

“This planning is not fundamentally different from what is immediately available elsewhere, in my opinion. It’s just smaller and is divided into smaller sections,” he added.

