What is Rahu kaal? The probably reason why Jyotiraditya Scindia delayed his joining BJP by a number of hours

Jyotiraditya Scindia and J.P. Nadda at the BJP headquarters | Suraj Singh Bisht | ThePrint

Text Dimensions:

A-

A+

New Delhi: Previous Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who resigned from the Congress Tuesday was anticipated to sign up for the Bharatiya Janata Occasion at 12:30 pm Wednesday.

Nevertheless, in accordance to news stories, the occasion was place off for numerous hrs due to “Rahu kaal” — considered inauspicious according to Hindu astrology. The loved ones is a staunch believer in astrology.

Observe | #JyotiradityaMScindia to be part of BJP slight hold off to stay clear of ‘Rahu Kaal’, say resources. NDTV’s @sanket provides floor report.#MadhyaPradeshCrisis #MPPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/zPSr2MLsWO

— NDTV (@ndtv) March 11, 2020

Owing to the timing, the announcement was not made as slated at 12:30 pm but a tiny soon after 2:50 pm.

In accordance to some, the Rahu kaal finished at 1.59 pm.

If #JyotiradityaMScindia is without a doubt performing on the assistance of an astrologer, information pertaining to his becoming a member of BJP will not be created public or he will not choose membership in office in advance of 3:29 PM.

Tough to believe that that an astrologer, if any associated, would count on Rahu Kaal only.

— Priyanka (Astrology Steering) (@AstroAmigo) March 11, 2020

Is this correct ? Raahu Kaal these days From 12:30:11 PM to 1:59:15 PM. So @JM_Scindia now joing at 2pm #MadhyaPradeshCrisis https://t.co/i5kr4dgHnD

— Kirandeep (@raydeep) March 11, 2020

#MadhyaPradeshCrisis #JyotiradityaMScindia now signing up for at 2.30pm. 1:59:15, Raahu Kaal finishes and then @JM_Scindia is envisioned to leave his household https://t.co/egDTuMKgJC

— Kirandeep (@raydeep) March 11, 2020

Rahu kaal and Hindu mythology

Rahu is the point of intersection concerning the Sunlight and the Moon, which generates an eclipse.

In astronomy, it is between the 9 astronomical bodies or navagrahas that impact the life of individuals. In Hindu mythology, Rahu is acknowledged to have an intense rivalry with the Sunlight and the Moon, and consequently leads to the eclipse.

People who imagine in Rahu kaal commonly avoid beginning a thing new considering that it is viewed as to bring terrible luck. Rahu kaal happens each working day and lasts for a duration of roughly 90 minutes.

Due to the fact Rahu kaal is dependent on the movements of the Sun (sunrise and sunset periods) and the Moon, its specific timings change every single day and throughout locations.

On 11 March, the Rahu kaal timings in Delhi were being from 12:31 pm to 1:59 pm. In Chennai, the period was from 12:18 pm to 1:48 pm, even though Kolkata had it from 11:46 am to 1:15 pm.

Also browse: ‘A raja without the need of power’ — Gwalior stands with Scindia, feels he’s right to stop Congress

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the most effective studies & viewpoint on politics, governance and a lot more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Show Entire Write-up

