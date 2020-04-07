What is Satya Nadella’s net worth?

Satya Nadella, Microsoft (MSFT) – Get the second in command, climbed the corporate ladder to the top of one of the most important brands in the world. He was paid into a position of power and prestige for Nadella, who has been Microsoft’s CEO since 2014.

He also paid financially, with Nadella’s net worth estimated at $ 387 million in March 2020. Nadella also owns approximately 280,174 shares of Microsoft stock, which are valued at over $ 185 million. In 2019, Nadella earned an estimated $ 50 million in salary as CEO at the company.

What pushed Satya Nadella to the top of the global business executive level and how did it translate into great wealth for the CEO of Microsoft? Here is a closer look at Nadella’s story.

In the first years

Satya Nadella was born in India, in Hyderabad, in the southern part of the country.

Her parents, Prabhavati and Bukkapuram both worked, her father as an administrator of the Indian government and her mother who worked as a teacher of Sanskrit.

By all accounts, Nadella lived a stable childhood, working through early education at the Manipal Institute of Technology of the University of Mangalore. There, Nadella studied electrical engineering and fared so well that he was accepted to the University of Wisconsin in 1988, where he studied computer science.

He graduated in 1990 and then went on to the University of Chicago, where he received an MBA from the Chicago Booth School of Business in 1997.

By stacking success after success as a young academician, Nadella also found time to pursue other life passions, such as playing cricket and reading as many books as possible.

Nadella explained this philosophy in a letter dated February 4, 2014 to Microsoft employees after she was appointed CEO of Microsoft.

“Like everyone else, much of what I do and how I think has been shaped by my family and my general life experiences. Many of those who know me say that I am also defined by my curiosity and thirst for learning. I buy more books than I can finish. I enroll in more online courses than I can complete. Basically I believe that if you are not learning new things, you stop doing great and useful things. So the family, curiosity and hunger for knowledge define me all. “

A thriving career at the Bill Gates Built company

As soon as he left college, Nadella began to fulfill the first ambitions of his life: “building things” and linking that passion to his flourishing experience in computer science.

He set that climb as a computer engineer at Sun Microsystems in 1990. By honing his skills as a computer engineer at Sun, Nadella had a second professional break after being invited to interview Microsoft in 1992. He navigated through the interview process and he was immediately assigned to the Windows NT software team, where he worked on the company’s main corporate operating system.

Nadella also continued her academic studies on the side and earning her MBA from the University of Chicago. This gave Nadella the managerial imprint needed to grow in a success-oriented company like Microsoft. Climbing the ranks, he was chosen as vice president for the company’s small business service and was soon promoted to corporate vice president of Microsoft Business Solutions.

Regularly impressing the company’s brass with a keen sense of business and a mastery of building, testing and producing software, Nadella was honored with a senior vice president of Microsoft’s online services unit in 2007, a place plumb for the young software engineer.

It moved to the company’s server and tools division, one of the company’s largest revenue-generating units, with nearly $ 20 billion in cash raised each year.

The brass ring

Now a big fan of Microsoft, Nadella has been named executive vice president of the company’s fast-growing cloud computing division, which included the search engine Bing and Xbox Live, among other high-profile areas of the company. It was a move that insiders considered Nadella to rule for more important things in Microsoft.

Under his leadership, Microsoft’s cloud services division generated $ 20.3 billion in 2013, up from $ 16.6 billion when he boarded two years earlier. He was rewarded with $ 17 million in equity bonuses and in 2013 he rose to an annual salary level of $ 700,000.

Therefore, it was no surprise when Satya Nadella was chosen as the new Microsoft CEO (replacing company legend Steve Ballmer). The announcement was made on February 4, 2014. He wasted no time in setting the tone as the company’s leader in a note to new employees on the same day he was appointed CEO.

“I really believe that each of us must find meaning in our work,” he wrote. “The best job occurs when you know it’s not just work, but something that will improve other people’s lives. This is the opportunity that drives each of us in this company.”

“Many companies aspire to change the world. But very few have all the required elements: talent, resources and perseverance. Microsoft has proven to have all three in abundance. And as a new CEO, I can’t ask for a better base. Let’s build together on these foundations. “

Nadella struggled to find her position early. Controversy arose when Nadella said women were not to be paid as men – at an event entitled “Women in Computing” in October 2014. He later apologized with a letter to employees that same month.

Things have improved and fast. By relying on the “Mindset: The New Psychology of Success” business management project as a project, Nadella led Microsoft on a new path, which would require a longer and longer lasting “growth mindset” model.

New initiatives followed, including the purchases of Mojang, creators of the popular video game Minecraft, and later of LinkedIn, the widely used business-oriented social media platform.

Today, Microsoft’s business is booming, with revenues of $ 36.9 billion in the second quarter of 2020 along with earnings per share of $ 1.51. On February 10 and 11, Microsoft’s share price closed at $ 194 per share (like most shares, that figure has declined significantly since March 2020) and surpassed Apple (AAPL) – Get the report as the most valuable company in the world. The company’s market capitalization amounts to 1,165 million.

He is the founder of a mountain company that Bill Gates has wanted to crest for decades. With Satya Nadella at the helm, Microsoft has been able to scale it and is now again the best technology company in the world.

Private life

In 2019, Satya Nadella was named “The Person of the Year” by The Financial Times.

He has been married to Anupama Nadella since 1992. The couple have three children and reside in the Clyde Hill section of Bellevue, Washington state, Microsoft’s headquarters.

Nadella has published a book on her life and career in technology entitled “Hit Refresh”, donating all the proceeds to charity. He still reads and follows cricket matches around the world. He is also a partial owner of Seattle Sounders FC, one of the major major league soccer (MLS) teams.

