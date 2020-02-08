What is slowing the record transportation of grain to drought-damaged farms in Rainbow, Mallee?

Despite an exceptionally dry year, the farmers in the Mallee city of Rainbow had reason to celebrate.

The wheat harvest has led to a record result. Huge piles of grain are now under tarpaulins, waiting for transportation from the city’s main storage locations.

Much of it is for farmers struggling against drought in other parts of Australia.

Due to a lack of maintenance, the railway line between Rainbow and the main Melbourne-Adelaide line is in such poor condition that it is no longer in operation.

“Fully booked means that the route is closed,” explains Reid Mather of the Rail Freight Alliance.

“And the line will be closed until it comes back and repairs.”

On the 65-kilometer route between Rainbow and Dimboola, the speed limit was 15 / km / h before the route was closed.

Thresholds rot and are broken while rail fastenings are loose.

Locals haven’t seen a train since mid-last year, and Hindmarsh Shire Mayor Rob Gersch says the city’s level crossings have become a local joke.

“We still have to stop at the stop sign, otherwise we will be booked,” he said.

But the lack of a rail service is not a laughing matter for either the farmers or the city council. Instead, thousands of heavier and more expensive trucks are needed to transport the grain.

“The road will just totally break in the next year or two if nothing happens to the rail,” Gersch told 9News.

According to Reid Mather, the closure of the railroad line is symptomatic of a lack of government investment in regional services.

“It’s just ridiculous to get into a situation where there is no maintenance and you have to close the line,” he said.

Local MPs Emma Kealy warned that the additional cost to farmers would be passed on to city consumers.

“Any additional costs that are added to our grain mean more expensive bread, pasta, and beer,” she said.

“Since the Andrews Labor government announced that it will repair our lines, we have just seen deterioration and closure that are forcing more cargo onto our already dangerous roads.”

After questions from 9News, Minister of Transport Melissa Horne admitted that the line could fall into disrepair.

“I am incredibly disappointed that V / Line has not maintained this line,” she said.

“I have instructed V / Line to start doing maintenance, and they will because it is important to get this year’s grain harvest on the market.”

V / Line CEO James Pinder said the condition of the line was “unfortunate” and promised to bring the trains back into service within six weeks.

“We apologize to the carriers on this route that they didn’t get there earlier,” he said.

“We are now getting along and we will have this line reopened.”

It is anticipated that the state government is currently looking for longer-term options to safeguard the future of the route and ways to advance the Murray-Basin rail project that is stalled.