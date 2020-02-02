What is the boss’s pet? A story about the pioneering place of KC Wolf in the NFL – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML7aec52bc5f115566781602f693037f2d11%

The Chiefs mascot is a wolf named KC Wolf. It has been around since 1989, but it is not the first representative of the organization: a live animal pet was suspended before KC Wolf for various reasons, which we will see later in this publication.

Unlike other American sports, most NFL pets are not considered as primary franchise identification data. Nevertheless, they present fans with a nice presence in the stadium and KC Wolf takes a historic place among his NFL counterparts as one of the oldest pets in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about KC Wolf and the history of Chiefs pets:

What is the Kansas City Chiefs mascot?

The Chiefs of Kansas City have been using a wolf named KC Wolf as their pet since 1989. The character was chosen as the National Pet Hall of Fame in 2006 and remains the only NFL pet to be induced.

For the past 30 years, a man named Dan Meers has been the main character in the costume. He survived a frightening fall during a zipline trick in 2013 and was hospitalized and has continued his work since he recovered from that incident.

Pet name, colors

KC Wolf is a gray wolf that is typically dressed head to toe with red Chiefs clothing. Unlike most pets, KC Wolf has bulging eyes that run wild around it.

So … why a wolf pet?

Wolves are not important to Kansas City, so KC Wolf He was not born because of the local fauna. Instead, KC Wolf is named after a group of noisy fans in the early years of the Chiefs, nicknamed the “Wolfpack, quot; who sat behind the Chiefs” bench at the Municipal Stadium during the franchise years in the American Football League.

Will KC Wolf chase you in your nightmares?

Certainly, there are more frightening pets than KC Wolf spread through major American sports such as Pierre de Pelican and Gritty. But the Kansas City icon is still somewhat disturbing: bulging eyes and the disguise of human-sized animals are never a great combination, and those already prone to adults pretending to be mythical creatures are likely to go away.

Why did bosses have to change their pets?

Before KC Wolf there was Warpaint, a horse that was moved up and down by a white man with simulated Indian clothing. Some found it not only offensive to indigenous peoples and their cultural traditions, but also ineffective in captivating children in Chiefs games. Then management brought KC Wolf, a figure who has since been a main part of the team.

Warpaint returned to Arrowhead Stadium in a slightly less prominent capacity in 2009. The horse is now being ridden by a cheerleader without images of Indians and has not appropriated KC Wolf as an official mascot.

Not everyone has been a fan of the horse’s return.

“I am waiting for the horse to pass,” said former head safety officer Eric Berry in the field in 2012. “I am not messing around with the horses, brother. I could come right here and make a tantrum.