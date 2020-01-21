What is the corona virus and are you at risk?

A new strain of coronavirus has infected hundreds of people in China, and there are fears that it may spread across the world.

The virus, which was confirmed last weekend to have spread in Beijing, can be transmitted between people.

Here are eight things you need to know about the corona virus, including whether there’s a risk here in Australia.

A man wears a mask as he drives the Mobike past the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which has been linked to cases of coronavirus. (Getty)

Corona viruses are a large group of viruses that are common in animals. In rare cases, scientists call them zoonotic, which means that they can be transmitted from animals to humans.

The virus can make people sick, usually with symptoms similar to a cold, such as a runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly a headache, and possibly a fever that can last for a few days. For people with a weakened immune system, the elderly and very young people, the virus can cause pneumonia or bronchitis.

How did it start and where does it come from?

The current outbreak is believed to have originated from people who picked it up at a fresh food market in central China’s Wuhan city. It has recently spread to Beijing, where more than 21 million people live.

Can I catch it and how does it spread?

A Chinese government team has just confirmed that this corona virus is transmitted from person to person. Depending on how virulent the virus is, exposure may result from coughing, sneezing, or handshake. The virus can also be transmitted by touching something that has touched an infected person and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

There is no specific treatment. In most cases, the symptoms go away on their own. There is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, at least not yet.

How does it compare to other viruses?

The virus may not be as virulent as previous viruses like SARS. SARS infected people in southern China for the first time in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries. Almost 800 people were killed. Previous global emergencies have been declared to be crises, including the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Congo (2000 deaths), the appearance of the Zika virus in the People’s Republic of China America in 2016 (2400 deaths) and the West Africa Ebola outbreak in 2014 ( more than 11,000 dead).

Will it spread all over the world?

The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee on January 23 to determine whether the outbreak justifies the proclamation of a global health crisis. Such declarations are usually made for epidemics of serious diseases that are cross-border and require an internationally coordinated response.

Am I at risk in Australia?

The risk for Australians is low, said the country’s chief physician. However, Professor Brendan Murphy, the Australian government’s chief medical officer, said passengers on direct flights between Wuhan and Sydney are welcomed by border guards and biosecurity personnel.