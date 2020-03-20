What is the Finest Motion picture From 1984?

POLL Final results: What is the finest movie from 1984?

Past week, ComingSoon.net celebrated the 84-day remaining mark until Question Lady 1984 by asking our audience what their beloved film was from the titular year and now the effects are in and with a staggering 1800 votes, the victor can be crowned.

What is the most effective motion picture from 1984?

Major 5

1. Ghostbusters (28%, 504 votes)

2. The Terminator (21%, 378 votes)

3. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (15%, 264 votes)

4. Beverly Hills Cop (5%, 82 votes)

5. The Karate Child (4%, 72 votes)

It is a 12 months chock-full of some of the finest films from the 10 years, but viewers evidently are not fearful of no ghosts as in excess of 500 votes crowned Ghostbusters as the winner, with the debut Terminator installment having 2nd spot with nearly 400 votes, the 2nd chapter in the Indiana Jones franchise, Temple of Doom, coming in third with approximately 300 votes and Eddie Murphy-starrer Beverly Hills Cop and Ralph Macchio-led The Karate Kid rounding out the prime five with only ten votes in between them.

The relaxation of the final results are as follows:

Amadeus (3%, 47 votes)

A Nightmare on Elm Road (2%, 44 votes)

Gremlins (2%, 40 votes)

When On a Time in The us (2%, 35 votes)

The NeverEnding Story (2%, 33 votes)

The Last Starfighter (1%, 22 votes)

Romancing the Stone (1%, 20 votes)

This is Spinal Faucet (1%, 20 votes)

Sixteen Candles (1%, 20 votes)

Star Trek III: The Lookup for Spock (1%, 16 votes)

Dune (1%, 16 votes)

Purple Dawn (1%, 16 votes)

Purple Rain (1%, 15 votes)

Footloose (1%, 14 votes)

Top rated Secret! (1%, 11 votes)

Law enforcement Academy (1%, 11 votes)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1%, 10 votes)

The All-natural (1%, 10 votes)

The Muppets Consider Manhattan (1%, 9 votes)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Throughout the 8th Dimension (%, 8 votes)

Revenge of the Nerds (%, 7 votes)

Project A (%, 7 votes)

Repo Gentleman (%, 6 votes)

Johnny Dangerously (%, 6 votes)

Conan the Destroyer (%, 5 votes)

Starman (%, 5 votes)

Night time of the Comet (%, 5 votes)

1984 (%, 5 votes)

Supergirl (%, 4 votes)

C.H.U.D. (%, 4 votes)

Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes (%, 3 votes)

Streets of Hearth (%, 3 votes)

Cloak & Dagger (%, 3 votes)

System Double (%, 3 votes)

Splash (%, 2 votes)

2010 (%, 2 votes)

Firestarter (%, 2 votes)

Dreamscape (%, 2 votes)

Blame it on Rio (%, 1 vote)

The Cotton Club (%, 1 vote)

Broadway Danny Rose (%, 1 vote)

The Brother From A different Earth (%, 1 vote)

Little ones of the Corn (%, votes)

The Razor’s Edge (%, votes)

Silent Night time, Fatal Night time (%, votes)

