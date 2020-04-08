What is the First Photo Challenge? The couple posted the first photo they took together

Couples on Instagram participate in the First Photo Challenge, an invitation for people to post the first photo they have taken with a partner, partner, fiance or other important person.

The challenge is to encourage people to enjoy a bit of romantic nostalgia by returning through camera rolls, photo albums or photos taken by friends and family and posting the earliest known photos that show them with their current love.

Participants should caption the picture with the hashtag #FirstPhotoChallenge and then post the picture permanently to their Instagram feed or temporarily to their Instagram story. Some people also tagged their partners – if they have an Instagram account – including years of taking photos or nominating other Instagram users to take up challenges too.

Even single people are invited to participate by posting pictures of themselves with their friends, parents, beloved pets or other loved ones. Some single people have responded earnestly with selfies taken at some of their favorite locations or with humor by posting pictures of themselves holding valuables and alcoholic drinks.

The couple took a selfie in front of Padlocks love on the Pont Neuf on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2016 in Paris, France.

Chesnot / Getty

Because the photo sharing platform is most popular among users aged between 18 and 44 years, the majority of people who participate in the First Photo Challenge repost pictures taken from high school, college or parties during adolescence and young adulthood. Other photos appear to come from early public dates, weddings with friends or private moments at shared homes.

Ariel Winter, a 22-year-old actress who plays precocious Alex Dunphy in the ABC Modern Family comedy, participated in the First Photo Challenge. By doing so, he confirmed that he was dating Luke Benward, the 24-year-old actor and singer famous for playing Bo in the 2018 Netflix film, Dumplin ‘.

“Although we have been friends for four years, this is the first photo I can find just the two of us apart from paparazzi photos so this must be done for this challenge,” Winter wrote in his statement. He shares pictures through Instagram stories.

The First Photo Challenge is just the latest social media challenge to dare users to share fun photos and videos.

In March, several Instagram users participated in the “Flip the Switch” challenge that made users take videos of themselves suddenly exchanging places, clothes, or actions with others. In July last year, people participated in the FaceApp challenge using the application to dramatically age a photo of themselves with wrinkles and white hair.

Among Instagram’s more dangerous challenges are the “Show off Your Wealth” challenge, which asks people to post pictures of themselves falling from luxury cars while spilling expensive items on the road, and the Firespray and Cinnamon challenges that treat some people who are hospitalized who set themselves on fire or dried herbs in large quantities.