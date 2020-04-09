What Is The Key Of The King’s Turquoise Brooch From Its Televised Address

It does not Queen Elizabeth wore gold jewelry, so when he sat down for a spot on Sunday evening – except for his fourth when he was 68 – his diamond and red face was still there. further proof that it has been around for some time. Gem blue rose from its traditional pale green dress, its shimmering stone accents slowly catching the light in the King’s Windsor Castle sitting room.

The brooch itself is the one he has worn little since receiving it in 1953; he did not wear it at all in public until 2014, when he wore it on a visit to Derbyshire. He came into his possession with much more jewelry that his great-grandmother, Queen Mary, passed on to her when she died at the age of 85. The Queen Mary jewels were nearly can only be seen on certain occasions. Mary gave it to the tiara queen she brought to her wedding, and the diamond necklace she wore for the event over the years. The tiara that Meghan Markle menstruation during marriage Prince Harry also from the book of Proverbs. Although it provided the symbol for the happiest family, Mary was also associated with some of the most difficult cases in the history of the world – including the influenza epidemic that would be the closest comparison to us right now.

Queen Elizabeth meets Stefán Haukur Jóhannesson who is the representative of Iceland, and Halldora Hermannsdottir during a crowd at Buckingham Palace, 14 December 2017.

By Victoria Jones / Getty Images.

Mary, the queen representing King George V, whose reign lasted from 1910 to 1936, was an avid collector of paintings, paintings, and decorative objects, a character. where he was survived by his parents, the British king Mary Adelaide and the German Duke of Teck. When Mary married George in 1893, her parents gave her some of their money, including a turquoise and diamond tiara and a song that had been abandoned by her mother in 1850. Husband The Sunday dress was a pair given to Mary for the wedding by her father – and mother-in-law, queen and niece of Wales, who would later become King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra. Mary was photographed wearing it later in life, and at the time of her death in 1953, Teck tiara and her parents gave it to Prince Henry, the Queen’s second cousin, and her wife, the Duchess of Gloucester. The duchess wore a tiara for formal events before his 2004 death at the age of 102, and later saw his daughter-in-law, Birgitte. The brooches, however, remained with the Queen.

When dressing and choosing jewelry for such occasions, the queen and the dresser, Angela Kelly, most consider the history of the piece he wears and the symbolism of the color they choose. Turquoise has long been regarded as the color of healing and peace. But this piece connected with Queen Mary will hint at a deeper message from the Queen about the disease spreading everywhere. In 1892, Mary became involved with George’s brother, the Duke of Clarence, when he was ill and died at Sandringham. Mary and George then wed at the idea of ​​Queen Victoria, but soon grew into great men.

. [tagsBack around] royals [t] Queen elizabeth [t] Meghan Markle [t] royal wedding