What is the lyrics for the Liverpool fan vocals for “The Egyptian King”?

Mohamed Salah has become one of the world’s best players and should help Liverpool to glory in the Premier League this season.

The Egyptian superstar moved from Roma to Anfield for £ 37m in June 2017 and has grown stronger ever since.

Getty Images

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is loved in Anfield

He scored an incredible 44 goals in his first season with the Reds and kicked off their Champions League final win over Tottenham last season.

Salah has another great season ahead of him this season when Liverpool won the Premier League title race and has established itself well as a cop favorite.

That’s why Reds fans often scold his name around their famous stadium.

The most famous of the Salah songs, The Egyptian King, was first played in pubs near Anfield after beating Manchester City 4-3 in January 2018.

The lyrics to the melody of “Oh Sit Down” by James are:

“Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Mo Salah! Run down the wing.

“Mo Salah la-la-la-ahh, the Egyptian king!”

A recent Salah song, I will also be a Muslim, was awarded the seal of approval by the Starwinger last season.

Sung after Dodgy’s “Good Enough”, the lyrics are:

“If he’s good enough for you, he’s good enough for me.

“If he scores a few more points, I’m a Muslim too.

“If he’s good enough for you, he’s good enough for me.

“Sitting in the mosque, I want to be there!

“Mo Salah-la-la-la, la-la-la-la-la-la.”

Another popular Salah song was performed under the title “You Are My Sunshine” and is:

“Mohamed Salah, a gift from Allah.

“He came to Liverpool from Roma.

“He always shoots, it’s almost boring.

“So please don’t take Mohamed with you.”