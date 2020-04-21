What is the negative future of raw materials and does it make sense for consumers?

Falling crude oil futures prices in Cushing will not necessarily turn into a drop in gas prices.

latest update: April 21, 2020, 9:26 AM IST

The price of a barrel of the US oil benchmark fell below $ 0 per barrel on Monday for the first time in history, which is a worrying sign of an unprecedented global flash of energy, as the Koraivirus epidemic has halted travel and reduced activity. It becomes economical.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil contract is the benchmark for US crude oil prices. Such a sharp drop in oil standards provoked a strong reaction beyond the commercial class. Even internal doyenne Martha Stewart tweeted about it. Here we explain what are the negative prices of crude oil in the real world?

What is the final price?

The price of a barrel of crude oil varies depending on factors such as supply, demand and quality. Fuel supply has far outpaced demand because the Corona virus has forced billions of people to stop traveling.

Due to overuse, WTI storage tanks are filling up, making it difficult to find space. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said last week that storage in Cushing, Oklahoma, the heart of the US pipeline network, had been filled by about 72 percent since April 10.

“There are no more stocks available, so commodity prices are effectively useless,” said Bob Yawger, a future manager at Mizuho in New York. “So when it’s minus one dollar, they pay you one dollar to get it out.”

The drop in prices was partly due to the way oil was traded. A futures contract for 1000 barrels of crude oil is delivered to Cushing, where energy companies have storage tanks with a capacity of approximately 76 million barrels.

Each contract is traded for one month and is scheduled to expire on Tuesday. Investors with May contracts did not want to pay for oil and incur warehousing costs, and eventually had to pay people to pay for it.

The June deal, with a one-month delivery from the market, is still trading at $ 20 a barrel, but falling prices indicate that most of the storage space has been lost.

What does this mean for consumers?

“The fall in crude oil futures in Cushing doesn’t necessarily turn into a drop in gas prices,” said Tom Close, a veteran analyst with oil price information services.

“I think it’s mostly inside the baseball,” Clouse said. “We will see that the price of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel will go down in May, but we should not conclude that we want the fuel to be shown or that we intend to do so with these incredible and unprecedented drops,” he said. “Today was seen in crude oil,” she said.

Given the recent drop in oil prices, he said, the average American family is likely to save about $ 150 to $ 175 a month on fuel purchases.

What does it mean for an airplane?

In the case of airlines with defective money, lower crude oil prices make flights cheaper, which are almost empty because people stay at home because of the cron virus.

The collapse of crude futures also shows that the market does not expect the airline to add many flights to its narrow networks any time soon, he said.

What does it say about economic restart?

While investors and analysts are ignoring the techniques of falling oil markets, others are trying to gather what they might say about the economy. About 30 million barrels a day – something previously 30% of global demand – have been pumped around the world in the last two or three months.

Even if the demand returns to pre-virus levels, it will take a long time to burn all the crude oil stored.

“What the energy market is telling you is that demand will not return soon, and there is an increase in supply,” said Kevin Flanagan, head of the fixed income strategy for Wisdomtree’s asset management in New York.

June crude fell sharply on Monday to 18.4 percent at $ 20.43 a barrel. This is a safer view of how traders think about consumer demand for energy in the near future. It’s not below zero, but it’s declining rapidly.