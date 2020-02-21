[what-is-the-portuguese-person-of-war-and-why-is-it-invading-terengganu?]

The Portuguese Man of War has a toxic sting, which can be fatal, with countless numbers of ‘nematocysts’ on its tentacles which will cause a extreme sum of pain to its victims. ― Photograph by means of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― The Section of Fisheries (DOF) of Malaysia has issued a warning that a unsafe species of jellyfish has been seen in the waters of Terengganu: Physalia physalis. If you are having difficulties remembering that — just like everybody else, I’d suppose — the species is usually regarded as the Portuguese Person of War Jellyfish. Sightings have been reported at Pantai Pulau Kekabu in Marang, Pantai Rhu Sepuluh and Pantai Bari in Setiu, and readers have been warned to steer clear of the aforementioned areas.

The Portuguese Male of War has a toxic sting, which can be fatal, with countless numbers of “nematocysts” on its tentacles which will trigger a serious total of discomfort to its victims. This is exacerbated by the reality that there is no antidote accessible for the Portuguese Person of War’s poison, and clinical industry experts can simply just prescribe soreness-killers to deal with the indicators. That claimed, human fatalities are rare, in accordance to National Geographic.

Frequently found in the Pacific Ocean, the Portuguese Male of War is a species of jellyfish has also been noticed in the waters of Thailand, Kuantan, Pulau Tioman, and Sabah in new situations. This, according to the Fisheries Division, is because of to the heavy currents of the monsoon time on the east coastline. That said, one more attention-grabbing piece of trivia is that the person-of-war is not even technically a jellyfish — in its place, it is a siphonophore, which is an animal created up of a numerous organisms working with each other.

The Portugese Gentleman of War does not, in contrast to some other species of jellyfish, have its own means of movement. In its place, its movement is dependent on the currents of the ocean — which may possibly explain the surprise sightings in Terengganu waters.

The DOF warns against entering the waters wherever this particular species has been sighted, when any sightings in new areas must be documented via an SMS hotline — FISHCOM at 03-88805019. Even if the “jellyfish” is dead, people today are recommended not to touch the carcass, with the jellyfish continue to toxic in its posthumous condition.

And if it is not now clear, the DOF also advises the general public not to touch, keep, retrieve, or continue to keep the Portuguese Gentleman of War. ― SoyaCincau