What is the real cost of Sarawak’s part of the Pan Borneo Highway? Minister of State asks Malaysia

KUCHING, February 9 – Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, wants Federal Minister of Operations Baru Bian to clarify the actual cost of the state portion of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

He said Baru, who is also the head of the PKR in Sarawak, was the right person to explain this instead of the deputy minister for domestic trade and consumer affairs, Chong Chieng Jen.

“Are you brave enough to tell the Sarawak public about the real cost of the highway? Is it RM16b or RM18.8b or RM21.9b? Said Karim, who is also PBB vice president, in a video that was posted on his Facebook today.

He said Baru’s predecessor Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof contested the earlier number, claiming that the maximum cost of the highway project was RM 16 billion rather than RM 18.8 billion or RM 21.9 billion, as Federal Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said last week specified.

“If Fadillah said that the maximum agreed cost at that time was RM 16 billion and if the project was completed, the cost could be reduced by RM 1 billion or RM 2 billion,” said Karim.

Like Fadillah, Karim also disagreed with Chong’s claim that the state government had agreed with the Pakistani government, Harapan (PH), to end project supplier Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU) on the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Chong should know that the highway is not the government’s project. It is the federal government project and the one who canceled the project is the federal government, that is, the finance minister, ”he said.

In a statement yesterday, Chong said that the termination of the PDP contract would reduce the cost of implementing the entire Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak from an estimated RM 21.9 billion to RM 18.8 billion, a saving of The Federal Government corresponds to RM 3.1 billion.

He had said the 3.1 billion RM savings would then be returned to Sarawak for the other projects.

Chong replied to Fadillah’s statement that the cancellation of the PDP model and the changes announced by Lim, Sarawak’s highway project, could pose a real risk that they would be delayed from the originally targeted end of 2021 date, and that the cost of the project would be much higher are targeted as the current RM15.13 billion cost.