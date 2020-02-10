What is the secret to winning a brand security strategy in 2020?

Brand safety is not a new challenge, but it is a priority for brands and continues to enjoy worldwide attention.

Brands still face brand security issues today, and while industry stakeholders have asked technology providers and advertisers for transparency and accountability, new brand security standards are critical to preventing our brands from dealing with unsafe, illegal, and inappropriate Protect content.

EMarketer predicts that media spending in the US will reach nearly $ 259 billion this year. Marketing professionals need to know more than ever how to spend their programmatic advertising dollars in 2020. Failure to do so can have expensive consequences. Research by the CMO Council shows that 48% of consumers would give up brands if their ads were displayed alongside inappropriate content or fake news.

As your team formulates its brand security strategy for next year, it will help you pause and inquire and evaluate brand security to see how the different levels of brand security can help advertisers, publishers and platforms work together to find a sustainable solution that is not only the goal is transparent, but also scalable and effective.

What is brand security?

Brand security is a set of strategies and measures to protect brands from occurring in unsafe environments. The ultimate goal is to ensure that brand value and consumer confidence remain intact.

One of the most common techniques that advertisers rely on is a blacklist that documents all domains that a brand has excluded as an advertising channel. In addition, when blacklisting keywords, words are recorded to prevent them from being considered illegal.

For example, because increasing concerns about the fake of news have prompted marketers to act, brands have worked with ad review partners to prevent their content from appearing on these untrustworthy websites or alongside content with specific words or phrases such as “racism” or “Advertising” appears. Bomb.”

However, modern marketers are increasingly realizing that a blacklist alone is not enough.

Why the blacklist is not enough

Blacklisting has long been the technological solution of choice. While useful, it can be too broad, as commonly used terms sometimes block secure and branded content and are difficult to adapt to the individual needs of each advertiser. This can reduce the reach of advertisers and waste valuable advertising costs – an advertiser’s nightmare.

The reality is that environments that are 100% brand safe simply don’t exist. There is no objective, direct set of “brand safe” and “brand safe” environments.

Of course, some content is unsafe for all brands, such as hate speech or terrorism. However, other content is less obvious. Brands have to decide on suitability based on their values ​​and the consumers they want to reach.

Here the black list misses the target. For example, blocking keywords for the term “knife” is likely to protect advertisers from knife-related offenses. Even so, it also blocks a large number of cooking pages or even metaphors about something that cuts like a knife. The same applies to blocking URL strings. Some URLs are indescribable and can therefore increase brand risk or represent missed opportunities.

In many ways, it is important to find the right balance between protecting brand and size. And blacklisting often doesn’t find the right formula.

Why individual brand security is the answer

As mentioned earlier, some branded content is by no means secure. There is a standard list of confidential categories that are used in the signage industry to track and exclude pages. These include issues such as crime, military conflict, obscenity, adult content, etc.

These standard segments offer a standard approach to brand security, but do not have the nuances and subtleties that brands need to maximize their reach and scalability.

Instead, brands should create custom brand security segments that address their specific needs. Otherwise, blanket exclusions can affect your campaign and unnecessarily restrict the placement of your ads.

Understand the real context

By understanding the intended context of the page in real time, brands can benefit from both security and scalability. Advances in contextual technologies maximize the impact of every dollar spent, resulting in more brand conversions and increased customer acquisition potential.

In a world of evolving content, the only way to understand the real context is to delve deeply into the content and analyze it at the page level. Browsing, reading, and categorizing every content on every page to understand the conversation can help marketers make informed decisions about where to place their ads and optimize their campaigns to attract consumer attention.

The latest technologies use advanced machine learning algorithms to determine whether the content of a page is appropriate not only based on the terms on that page, but also the context in which it is used, so that no blind spots appear. They also help advertisers create models that meet their specific brand needs, not just general categories.

Why it works for brands

Custom brand security is a proven way to improve your advertising strategy. Why? The subjectivities of a brand are taken into account. What is “brand-compatible” for Warby Parker, for example, may be taboo for a company like BMW.

Just as everyone is different, brands also stand for unique properties and nuances. Regardless of whether you are risk-free or want more leeway to run your ads, both types of brands can avoid risk while increasing their reach with contextual information.

And with the breadth of custom brand security solutions available, online advertising is becoming safer than ever.

Brand security in 2020 and beyond

Misplaced and misaligned ads jeopardize the reputation of the world’s largest brands. But brand safety should not only be initiated when an unfortunate event occurs.

A solid brand security strategy requires a permanent approach that avoids oversight by constantly monitoring and responding to constantly changing content and placing your messages in the most relevant places to optimally reach consumers.

With 2020 and beyond, consider how you can proactively approach brand safety. By using Contextual Intelligence partners, you can find a balance between suitability and reach for your specific brand and switch from a cautious to a self-confident company in a developing program world.

Derek Wise is vice president, context at Oracle Data Cloud.

Brand Security