[what-is-warren-up-to?]

Elizabeth Warren begun the night time off with a slashing attack on Michael Bloomberg from which he doesn’t however appear to be to have recovered. But in her subsequent go close to, Warren launched broadsides versus Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and to a lesser extent Sanders, above their wellbeing care designs. She followed up with a different sharp line of assault on Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

There is not plenty of to go on still to say her approach is to target Buttigieg and Klobuchar. But Warren is in a tricky spot at this stage of the primaries. Robust showings by Buttigieg and Klobuchar have threatened to marginalize Warren. She needs to break out as THE choice to Sanders. She has the fashion so far tonight of another person who senses her marketing campaign is on the knife’s edge.