what-is-wrong-with-my-new-suv-battery?

Q. Just lately, a neighbor of mine aided me launch our 2005 Chevy Trailblazer. The battery was only two months previous. I instructed him that the truck had not been driven in about two weeks. No lights were still left on or doors open. He commented that this is standard with new batteries, which do not have a cost like aged or first types, specially if the auto is idle for months. I identified it a little bit disconcerting and I wondered if his responses ended up correct.

TO. The original battery in your motor vehicle has a cold begin rating of 690 (CCA) and an electrical reserve ability of 90 minutes. As an example, the AAA substitute battery has a score of 800 CCA and a reserve of 115 minutes. As a typical rule, the present-day engine rating should not exceed 25 milliamps. According to this simple calculation, the substitution battery ought to be in a position to get started the engine for the duration of the past 30 times. At this point, it would be smart to completely recharge the battery and examination the auto for parasites (the latest drains the battery when the engine is off).

John Paul is the AAA Northeast auto doctor. He has more than 40 decades of working experience in the automotive business enterprise and is an ASE licensed master technician. E mail your car’s concern to [email protected]