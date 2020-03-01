what-is-your-band-termed,-mate?-get-to-know-sophie-and-the-giants

What’s your band known as, mate?

Sophie and The Giants

What do you audio like?

The very best pop audio you have ever read. We received the neat guitar lines, the funky bass, are living and digital drums combined with strong vocals from a really little (in peak) girl, who sings about the real truth and doesn’t explain to you what you want to hear but provides you the empowerment you need to have!

Are you any good (truthfully)?

That is why we’re here…

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ieAiL1axMm0?feature=oembed" title="Sophie and the Giants - The Light" width="696"></noscript>

What’s your ideal track?

It hasn’t been produced nonetheless 😉 But from what is out in the planet, possibly ‘Waste My Air’. I assume that music is fully us, it’s so substantially enjoyment to participate in reside and the title states it all really do not permit men and women fuck with the time you have right here.

What is been your most memorable gig?

Our most current household-town gig in Sheffield at the Leadmill. All thanks to the extraordinary group and hearing all the voices singing again at us through every single track, the emotion of that was one thing else, fully surreal and likely a single of the best/most rewarding times in my daily life.

Explain to us a little something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with tunes.

My two favourite items are aliens and horror films. I would love to fulfill an alien and star in a horror movie as the creepy tiny redhead.

We stated really interesting…

When we played Glastonbury very last year our drummer got chemical burns after he lined himself in hand sanitizer simply because he said it “cooled him down”

What is your karaoke song?

‘Tequila’ by the Champs, It’s a a person worded music as I really do not actually do karaoke!

Situation: We have presented you a shit load of cash to make a large finances online video – what do you do

Sick! Pay out off my lease and make a neat homemade movie in its place.

What do you want to reach with your audio?

Hopefully just to influence a good deal of people’s life in a constructive way and enable them get by way of the hard times… AND tour the earth of course.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/am5t5KOey_8?feature=oembed" title="Sophie and the Giants - Waste My Air (Lyric Video)" width="696"></noscript>

If your tour bus was hanging more than the edge of a cliff and you required to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

It is possibly all or nothing at all, we’d adhere jointly and bounce suitable off as a team.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Girl Gaga’s Tiny Monsters), what would the identify for them be?

GIANTS. For the reason that they are empowered beings no matter of measurement. We are Giants, they are giants.

Where by can we see you up coming?

seventh March – RADAR Festival, Switzerland.

What do you want to transpire at your past at any time exhibit?

Get abducted.

Any last text?

I’m Sophie, thank you for possessing me.